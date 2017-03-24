Trial of 2 psychologists over CIA torture pushed to Sept. - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trial of 2 psychologists over CIA torture pushed to Sept.

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

(AP) - The civil trial of two psychologists who developed the harsh interrogation methods in the government's war on terror has been moved back to Sept. 5 in Spokane, Washington.
    
U.S. District Court Judge Justin Quackenbush moved the trial date this week because of disputes over access to top-secret documents sought by the defendants.
    
Attorneys for the two psychologists, whose company was based in Spokane, argued in documents filed this week that the Trump administration's decision to keep some documents secret hinders their defense.
    
The American Civil Liberties Union sued psychologists Bruce Jessen and James Mitchell in 2015 on behalf of three men who contend they were tortured using techniques designed by the two.
    
Plaintiffs Suleiman Abdullah Salim, Mohamed Ahmed Ben Soud and the estate of Gul Rahman seek unspecified damages.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/24/2017 10:01:42 AM (GMT -7:00)

