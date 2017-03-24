6 Questions: Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson stopped by KHQ on Friday to talk with Kalae Chock about various topics, including marijuana, potentially running for Governor and his lawsuit against President Trump.

Ferguson on President Trump's Travel Ban:

"The President has broad authority when it comes to issuing executive orders, but those powers are not unlimited. He still has to follow the Constitution and in this case he did not and we were able to establish that in the courts."

"We reviewed the new one (travel ban), and came to the conclusion that while it applied to a more narrow group of people, it was still unconstitutional. So we challenged that as well. Literally, while we were in the courtroom, a judge in Hawaii in a separate case said that the new executive order could not proceed."

"Six Federal Judges across the country have looked at the original travel ban and the revised one, and they all agree with one thing: It can not go forward. Two of those judges were appointed by Republican Presidents, so it's not a political thing."

Ferguson on Recreational Marijuana in Washington:

"Our message is the same with this administration as it was with the Obama administration. My job is to enforce the will of the people. The voters voted to legalized marijuana, and my job as Attorney General is to defend the will of the voters. We communicated that clearly to the last administration and we're communicating that again to the new Attorney General, Attorney General Sessions, to allow Washington state and other states to move forward with legalizing marijuana."

"If the Federal government tries to stop us from moving forward, they will see me in court... I've asked for a meeting with the new Attorney General Sessions. I hope he takes us up on that meeting and I look forward to talking about why he should allow it to move forward here in Washington state and why it's legal."

Ferguson on potentially running for Governor of Washington:

"I'm pretty focused on what I'm doing and Gonzaga getting to the Final Four. Those are my priorities right now."

Ferguson on Health Care:

"Too soon to say. I have some concerns from a policy level with what I've seen from Congress on changes that would, for example, adversely impact hundreds of thousands of kids and their coverage under Medicaid. So I have policy concerns, but for my job, the key question would be, 'Is something being done that's unlawful... If I just have a policy difference with someone, that's for legislature, that's for Congress to address."

Ferguson on law vs. politics

"I think it's fair to say each AG (Attorney General) has his or her own priorities, right? But the key is following the law. And we've been successful in suing the Obama administration around issues at Hanford. We've been successful in obviously suing President Trump. I'm equal opportunity, right, in who I go after."