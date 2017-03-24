Mad Minute stories from Friday, March 24th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Glenn Jacobs, better known as the towering WWE villain Kane, is stepping into the political ring with a bid for mayor in Tennessee.

Jacobs has filed paperwork naming a campaign treasurer, the first step needed to raise or spend money in an effort to succeed term-limited Knox County mayor Tim Burchett in 2018.

Tea party groups urged Jacobs to challenge U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander in the Republican primary in 2014, but he ended up deciding against a run.

Jacobs isn't the first professional wrestling star to try his hand at politics in Tennessee. Jerry "The King" Lawler, who is known for his feud with comedian Andy Kaufman in the early 1980s, has made unsuccessful bids to be elected mayor of Memphis.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

STOW, Ohio (AP) -- Authorities in Ohio are still on the hunt for a Humvee swiped from an Ohio National Guard Armory.

The State Highway Patrol says someone cut through a fence at the Ohio National Guard Armory in Stow southeast of Cleveland and made off with the sand-colored Humvee.

A guard spokeswoman says they think the Humvee was stolen either late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Troopers say the Humvee was secured at the time, but someone managed to disable its locking mechanism.

The patrol says the sand-colored Humvee is marked with bumper numbers 174 and 1-145 near the left tail light and HQ-51 on the right.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GROVES, Texas (AP) - Police say a man clad in a leopard-print robe, black mask, orange Croc's, orange gloves and armed only with a hairbrush held up a McDonald's restaurant in Southeast Texas.

Gevondis Demond Joseph was arrested after a brief police chase shortly after the 5 a.m. Thursday holdup in Groves, about 20 miles southeast of Beaumont, Texas. He was in Jefferson County Jail in Beaumont awaiting an appearance before a magistrate to set bond. The 29-year-old Port Arthur, Texas, man is charged with aggravated robbery.

City Marshal Norman Reynolds Jr. says the man walked into the restaurant and demanded money, allowing the impression that the hairbrush in his robe pocket was a handgun.

Police say they recovered $130 in cash from the man.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) - A Canadian provincial government has withdrawn a man's eponymous personalized vehicle license plate, saying Lorne Grabher's surname is offensive to women when viewed on his car bumper.

Grabher said Friday that he put his last name on the license plate decades ago as a gift for his late father's birthday, and says the province's refusal to renew the plate late last year is unfair.

Grabher says the Nova Scotia government is discriminating against his name.

Transport Department spokesman Brian Taylor says while the department understands Grabher is a surname with German roots, this context isn't available to the general public who view it.

The personalized plate program introduced in 1989 allows the province to refuse names when they're deemed offensive, socially unacceptable and not in good taste.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A Lakeland, Florida, man found himself behind bars after a viral video allegedly showed him eating pancakes in the middle of a busy roadway in the west part of the city.

Police received a call on Tuesday of a man sitting in the crosswalk of the eastbound lanes of U.S. 92 sitting in a chair and eating something off a folding table. When police arrived the man had left.

Video shot of the incident was placed on Facebook and appeared on the department's page, where several people tagged the man's name, Kiaron Thomas.

Police went to the home of Thomas, who lives in the area, where he admitted to doing it as a prank, the said.

Thomas was charged with placing an obstruction in the roadway and disrupting the free flow of traffic. He was released from jail and will appear in court in April 25.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) -- Authorities in New Jersey say they captured a large exotic cat that was wandering Paterson streets.

Officials say residents called Animal Control to report the cat Thursday morning. Animal Control says officers arrived and were forced to tranquilize the animal because it was out of control. The cat was later identified as a Savannah cat.

The felines are a hybrid that is bred by crossing a domestic cat with an African serval. Experts say the exotic pets are difficult to breed and can cost more than $20,000. The cats can weigh up to 30 pounds and leap up to 7 feet.

Wildlife Freedom, a sanctuary for orphaned and injured wildlife, was called to take the cat into custody. Officials say the animal will be cared for until its owner comes forward.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (AP) -- The Eastern Sierra town of Mammoth Lakes got so much snow this winter that it had to get removal help from the California National Guard.

Faced with more than 40 feet (12 meters) of snow, the Mono County community declared a state of emergency and a request for snow removal assistance was sent to the state Office of Emergency Services, which called in the Guard earlier this month.

The Guard sent 10 heavy trucks and 17 troops who hauled away 4,000 tons (3,629 metric tons) of snow.

Capt. Will Martin tells the Los Angeles Times that snow-related calls usually involve search-and-rescue, and no one can recall something like the snow-removal mission.

The Mammoth Mountain ski resort has so much snow it plans to keep lifts running until July 4.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CINCINNATI (AP) -- The Cincinnati Zoo says its premature baby hippo, Fiona, is getting more independent and now tops 100 pounds (45.36 kilograms), meaning her days of napping on her human caretakers' laps are dwindling.

She was born at the zoo in January and weighed just 29 pounds, far below the typical weight.

The zoo says caretakers raising Fiona are beginning to scale back their time with her, leaving her alone for a few hours at night. It's the beginning of a transition in how much contact they have as they move toward eventually integrating her into a group of hippos with her parents.

They say hippos can grow to be 3,000 pounds and are very dangerous, so at some point caretakers will begin interacting with her only from behind a protective barrier.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a woman released from a Southern California jail promptly carjacked a vehicle with an elderly woman inside.

San Bernardino County sheriff's officials say witnesses spotted the victim crying for help as the Hyundai Sonata drove from the parking lot at West Valley Detention Center Wednesday evening.

The elderly woman was dropped off unharmed at a Fontana gas station. Police found the stolen car about four hours later and arrested 24-year-old Monique Cadena on suspicion of carjacking and kidnapping. It wasn't immediately known if she has an attorney.

The Hesperia resident was originally arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of being under the influence. Officials say she was released later in the day and allegedly carried out the carjacking when she couldn't find a ride home from the jail.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEWTON, N.J. (AP) -- The owners of a New Jersey diner have admitted burning it down to collect insurance.

Sussex County prosecutors say 49-year-old Tina Diakos and 40-year-old Ozkan Cengiz pleaded guilty to arson on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say the pair said business at the Jerzeez Diner in Vernon was not doing well so they drove from their home in Butler and set it on fire in March 2016. No one was injured.

They're scheduled to be sentenced in May.