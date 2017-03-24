Florida man cited for eating pancakes in roadway

Is it illegal to eat pancakes in public?

Perhaps not, but you might get cited for eating them if you cause a traffic jam at a busy intersection.

The Lakeland Police Department in Florida posted to their Facebook page about a very strange call they received this week.

Police say the caller told them that a man was blocking a crosswalk at a busy intersection, causing traffic.

The caller told police the man was sitting in a chair with a small “TV” table, eating what appeared to be pancakes.

When police arrived, the man was nowhere to be found.

Someone sent police a video of the incident, with 21-year-old Kiaron Thomas tagged as the pancake-eating man.

Thomas admitted to police that he did it as a prank.

Thomas was charged with placing an obstruction in the roadway and disrupting the free flow of traffic.

He will appear in court April 25th for the incident.