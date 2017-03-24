Idaho Department of Labor offers credit monitoring for customers affected by data breach

Idaho Department of Labor has set up a toll-free phone number for customers who have additional questions about the recent data breach involving America's Job Link (AJL), a Kansas-based, multi-state system that operates the Idaho Department of Labor's IdahoWorks job search engine.

The phone number is 1-844-469-3939 and will be manned form 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mountain Time, Monday-Friday.

AJL has agreed to offer those whose accounts were compromised a one year of credit monitoring services.

About 170,000 of the Idaho Department of Labor's 530,000 job-seeker accounts, both active and historical, were compromised by a hacking incident of AJL on March 12-13.