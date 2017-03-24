Is online the future of grocery shopping?

Grocery shopping of the future? Well, not quiet, but close, Fred Meyer is now have a service where you order your groceries at your finger tips and then pick them up at the store.

It’s called “Clicklist.”

The Fred Meyer in Coeur d’Alene rolled out the service in October.

All you do is order at your fingertips, workers shop for you, and all you have to do is select a time and date to come pick up the groceries and workers load them for you.

“I’m a mom to three boys under the age of 10 and it helps me save a lot of time and it makes sure that I stick to my list,” Cori Lynn Smith said.

Lynn Smith heard about “Clicklist” from a friend.

“It's not only convenient, it's also a huge help to me,” she said.

The service rivals that of what some chains, like Walmart and Costco, already have.

Fred Meyer Manager Dan Gwynne says it’s already helped drive more customers to the store and helped create new jobs.

“Sometimes we'll have eight people in here picking orders and taking groceries out to customers cars so in essence we probably hired 15 people."

Coeur d'Alene is one of several places across the Inland Northwest that this service is being offered, for the full list click here:

https://www.fredmeyer.com/stores/storeLocator?searchText=83815