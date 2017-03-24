Students' ski trip bus catches fire, no one hurt

Firefighters in Billings, Montana say a bus carrying 26 students on a ski trip caught fire as it made its way up the steep road to Red Lodge Mountain.



Everyone on board was able to safely escape before the bus became fully engulfed in flames on Ski Run Road on Friday morning.

Firefighters say they believe the engine overheated and caught fire.



Another bus from a different school district was passing by, and offered to take the students up the mountain.

The students are in grades six through 12.