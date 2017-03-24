Woman reunites with her guardian angel

A woman who thought she was going to die, miraculously survived when her car crashed into a ditch all thanks to a total stranger who saved her life.

One month ago, Maria Libby was recovering from 21 staples and 32 stitches.

“It was like I was scalped,” she said.

She crashed after sliding on black ice.

She thought the worst, but then a truck driver appeared.

“What he did took a lot more than courage,” said Maria. “And if hadn't had been there I wouldn't have been able to see my granddaughter turn a year old.”

Maria was determined to thank this man.

She found his knife next to her car, and eventually discovered that man was UPS driver Richard Ramirez.

Just last week, they were able to meet again.

Maria writing in this post –“I’m going to Moses Lake to meet the man who saved me.”

“The minute I walked in the door he walked right up to me and gave me a big hug. It was almost like we knew each other,” Maria said.

He received an award from UPS and the two talked and talked and talked.

“He is so humble,” Maria said.

Her thoughts about this hero in disguise hasn't changed one bit.

“He's still going to be my guardian angel no matter what.”

Guardian angel, yes, but now also her friend.