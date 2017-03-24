The soundtrack to Gonzaga basketball

It’s more than just the basketball team that hits the road for the NCAA tournament, I talked to a Gonzaga senior about being a part of the soundtrack behind the teams March Madness run

Growing up in Spokane, watching the Zags Robert Perry has always been a Zag fan.

Robert is one of 30 members of the bulldog band that spend countless hours of practice during the year- for a chance at an experience like the NCAA tournament.

All those trips in his four years, one experience stands out...one he hopes to repeat.

"Houston, when we went to the elite 8 back in 1999," Robert says.

So what would if mean to Robert to be a part of Gonzaga history and make it to a final four?

"It would be a dream come true,” Robert says.

Robert says the best part of traveling with the team is having a front row seat for every game and he’s hoping to see the Zags punch their ticket to the final four on Saturday.