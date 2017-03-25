Spokane Police search for thieves at new shop

Spokane police are looking for the thieves who kicked down the door of a brand new men's boutique shop on Monroe. They stole what they could and left significant damage.

However, the owners of Kingsley & Scout aren't letting this situation get them down.

Nick Lewis says just four months into opening up the business with his friend, they were doing pretty well.

Though, last Thursday was a little hard to swallow. "Basically our store (was) in shambles. It had been kind of torn through," said Lewis.

He found the back door kicked in, leaving behind damage. Lewis says entire stacks of sweatshirts were missing, along with the register system, and all of their power tools. "Almost like on a game show, knocked down the back door, you grab as much stuff as you can and then you bolt," said Lewis.

The back of the store is currently under construction and the work to finish it will now be delayed since there are no tools.

It's a bit of a setback but they are pushing forward. "We'll get through it," said Lewis.

Police say there wasn't a surveillance system set up at the time so they have little to go off of but if you know anything, you are asked to give police a call.

Lewis says they're having what they like to call "a fun party" rather than a fundraiser for their business this weekend.

Here are the details if you would like to attend:

Who: Kingsley & Scout

Where: Brickyard Barbershop 2802 N Monroe

What: Food, auction, merchandise

When: Saturday 3/25 from 5pm-7pm