Wenatchee fire crews battle blaze at Phillippi Fruit Co.

Fire crews in Wenatchee battled a 2-alarm fire that broke out at Phillippi Fruit Co.

The city of Wenatchee tweeted out a picture of a giant blaze Friday evening, asking residents to avoid the area.

The fruit company is located on Fifth Street.

One lane is open to traffic.

Chelan County Public Utility District shut off electricity in the area to 660 customers so firefighter could battle the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

No word at this time on what caused the fire.