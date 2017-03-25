Local non-profit spends time in shoes of people they help

Dozens of people are working to raise money for a local non-profit right now by spending their Friday night in the shoes of the people they're hoping to help. Their plan is to get donations for every hour they spend in the cold.

They're raising money for Blessings Under The Bridge which helps to feed up to 400 homeless people every week in Spokane.

Each person taking part is grabbing cardboard and finding a spot to sleep.

"To put yourself in somebody else's shoes to really walk around, I've got 50 pounds on my back, it's weighing me down. Really, to just put yourself in the position," said Kelly Kiki, Public Relations with Blessings Under The Bridge.

The group will be out until Saturday morning at 7 a.m. You can join any time.