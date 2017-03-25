Local non-profit spends time in shoes of people they help

Local non-profit spends time in shoes of people they helpPosted: Updated:
Team recovers body of 19 year old who disappeared on pass
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - A mountain rescue team has recovered the body of a 19-year-old Mercer Island man who disappeared into a crevasse on Aasgard Pass on June 4. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the team and a sheriff's deputy recovered the body of Benjamin Gore at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.>>
Man arrested for using missing woman's credit cards
SPOKANE - It's been more than three months since a beauty school student seemingly vanished from downtown Spokane. No one has heard from 35-year-old Deanne Hastings since early November.>>
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant makes appearance at Hoopfest
An Arkansas prison inmate recaptured after 32 years
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas prison escapee who had been on the run for more than three decades has been recaptured. The state Department of Corrections says 60-year-old Steven Dishman was arrested Sunday at a home in Springdale in northwest Arkansas by local law enforcement and state troopers. The department initially spelled Dishman's first name as Stephen.>>
California father buries wrong man after coroner's mistake
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man. Eighty-two-year-old Frank J. Kerrigan of Wildomar says the Orange County coroner's office mistakenly identified a body found dead on May 6 as that of his son. Kerrigan says he was told fingerprints were used to ID 57-year-old Frank M. Kerrigan, who is mentally ill and homeless.>>
Professor says N. Korea detainee got what he 'deserved'
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved.">>
Spokane Hoopfest turns strangers to teammates
SPOKANE, Wash. - A team is able to play in Hoopfest and continue a family tradition, after a teen steps up to help them fill their roster. This past week, we brought you the story of Jessiah Anderson, who was looking for a third teammate for his Hoopfest team, Z Fighters, as he would face disqualification if he couldn’t fill the roster.>>
Special Olympics promotes inclusion at Spokane Hoopfest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoopfest brings people together in so many ways, and one way is how Special Olympics is promoting inclusion. Peyton Barber and Capriel Halliday play on Lake City High School’s basketball when they’re not playing in Hoopfest. This year, they got the opportunity though to try something new during Hoopfest.>>
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - A mountain rescue team has recovered the body of a 19-year-old Mercer Island man who disappeared into a crevasse on Aasgard Pass on June 4. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the team and a sheriff's deputy recovered the body of Benjamin Gore at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.>>
An Arkansas prison inmate recaptured after 32 years
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas prison escapee who had been on the run for more than three decades has been recaptured. The state Department of Corrections says 60-year-old Steven Dishman was arrested Sunday at a home in Springdale in northwest Arkansas by local law enforcement and state troopers. The department initially spelled Dishman's first name as Stephen.>>
Options for Supreme Court on Trump travel ban
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is expected to decide within days whether the Trump administration can enforce a ban on visitors to the U.S. from six mostly Muslim countries. The high-stakes legal fight has been going on since President Donald Trump rolled out a travel ban just a week after his inauguration. He casts it as critical to deterring terror attacks in the United States.>>
California father buries wrong man after coroner's mistake
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man. Eighty-two-year-old Frank J. Kerrigan of Wildomar says the Orange County coroner's office mistakenly identified a body found dead on May 6 as that of his son. Kerrigan says he was told fingerprints were used to ID 57-year-old Frank M. Kerrigan, who is mentally ill and homeless.>>
NY officer attends graduation of girl he rescued in 2011
NORTH BABYLON, N.Y. (AP) - A Long Island police officer has attended the high school graduation of a teen he rescued from icy waters more than six years ago. Newsday reports that Suffolk County Police Officer Matthew DeMatteo watched Sarah Thalhammer graduate from North Babylon High School on Saturday.>>
Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance - and face some
NEW YORK (AP) - Pride parades in New York, San Francisco and other cities are spotlighting resistance to what participants see as new pressure on gay rights. But the events are also contending with the prospect of protests over their own diversity and direction.>>
Dakota Access review to re-examine impact on tribe
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A federal judge has ordered another review of whether the already-operating Dakota Access pipeline might unfairly affect the Standing Rock Sioux. It's uncertain how the process will unfold, but there are two main possibilities. Federal officials who permitted the project to move North Dakota oil to Illinois could revise their analysis, or they could conduct a full environmental study.>>
Air bag maker Takata bankruptcy expected Monday in Japan, US
DETROIT (AP) - Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. is expected to file for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. and Tokyo on Monday. Two people briefed on the matter say most of Takata's assets will be sold to rival Key Safety Systems for $1.6 billion. Takata, which was founded in 1933, couldn't withstand expected hefty lawsuit verdicts and penalties it must pay for making faulty air bag inflators.>>
