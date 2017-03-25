Firefighters investigating deadly house fire - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Firefighters investigating deadly house fire

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane firefighters are investigating after a fatal fire early Saturday morning.

Crews responded to a house in the 1900 block of W. Fairview Ave. at just before 4 a.m. One of the occupants of the home indicated there was another person in the house and that person was unaccounted for.

During the search, firefighters found the other person within minutes. Unfortunately, medical efforts to revive that person on the scene were unsuccessful. The other person who escaped the home was treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital. That person's condition is not known.

First arriving crews found the single story home in flames. Firefighters aggressively attacked the fire and were able to bring the blaze under control within 20 minutes of their arrival. Damage was limited to the home and no other damage was reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Spokane Fire Department's Special Investigations Unite and the Spokane Police Department. If you have any information about the fire, you're asked to call the Special Investigations Unite at 509-625-7000.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Team recovers body of 19 year old who disappeared on pass

    Team recovers body of 19 year old who disappeared on pass

    Sunday, June 25 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-06-25 23:00:46 GMT

    LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - A mountain rescue team has recovered the body of a 19-year-old Mercer Island man who disappeared into a crevasse on Aasgard Pass on June 4.      The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the team and a sheriff's deputy recovered the body of Benjamin Gore at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. 

    >>

    LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - A mountain rescue team has recovered the body of a 19-year-old Mercer Island man who disappeared into a crevasse on Aasgard Pass on June 4.      The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the team and a sheriff's deputy recovered the body of Benjamin Gore at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. 

    >>

  • New study of Seattle's $15 minimum wage says it costs jobs

    Monday, June 26 2017 12:25 PM EDT2017-06-26 16:25:52 GMT

    SEATTLE, Wash. - A new study of Seattle's $15-an-hour minimum wage law says it costs jobs, contrary to another new study released last week. The Seattle Times reports a University of Washington team found the law boosted pay in low-wage jobs since 2014  but that it also caused a 9 percent reduction in hours worked. For an average low-wage Seattle worker, that's a loss of about $125 per month.

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. - A new study of Seattle's $15-an-hour minimum wage law says it costs jobs, contrary to another new study released last week. The Seattle Times reports a University of Washington team found the law boosted pay in low-wage jobs since 2014  but that it also caused a 9 percent reduction in hours worked. For an average low-wage Seattle worker, that's a loss of about $125 per month.

    >>

  • Southwest flight diverted after woman attempts to open door while plane was in the air

    Southwest flight diverted after woman attempts to open door while plane was in the air

    Monday, June 26 2017 12:23 PM EDT2017-06-26 16:23:00 GMT

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. - Authorities say a Southwest Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Houston was diverted after a passenger became disruptive and attempted to open an exterior door while the plane was in the air.

    >>

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. - Authorities say a Southwest Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Houston was diverted after a passenger became disruptive and attempted to open an exterior door while the plane was in the air. Southwest Flight 4519 was diverted Sunday to the Texas Gulf coast city of Corpus Christi where the passenger was removed. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokeswoman: Cosby town hall's about education, not assault

    Spokeswoman: Cosby town hall's about education, not assault

    Monday, June 26 2017 6:01 PM EDT2017-06-26 22:01:23 GMT

     LOS ANGELES (AP) - A spokeswoman for Bill Cosby says the outcry over his plan to hold town hall meetings is misguided.      In a CNN interview, Ebonee Benson said the meetings are intended to restore Cosby's legacy, not discuss sexual assault.      Benson's remarks contrasted with comments she and colleague Andrew Wyatt made last week in another TV interview with an Alabama TV station. 

    >>

     LOS ANGELES (AP) - A spokeswoman for Bill Cosby says the outcry over his plan to hold town hall meetings is misguided.      In a CNN interview, Ebonee Benson said the meetings are intended to restore Cosby's legacy, not discuss sexual assault.      Benson's remarks contrasted with comments she and colleague Andrew Wyatt made last week in another TV interview with an Alabama TV station. 

    >>

  • Georgia police pull over car for speeding and find alien passenger riding shotgun

    Georgia police pull over car for speeding and find alien passenger riding shotgun

    Monday, June 26 2017 5:57 PM EDT2017-06-26 21:57:12 GMT
    PHOTO: FacebookPHOTO: Facebook

    ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Technically it was M.I.B. jurisdiction, but police in Apharetta took the lead on an extraterrestrial encounter on Sunday.  Officers pulled over a car for speeding and as they approached the car they noticed a little something out of place in the passenger seat: An alien.  Officers got a laugh and snapped some photos when they saw the big, black-eyed and pale passenger (who was even wearing his seatbelt). 

    >>

    ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Technically it was M.I.B. jurisdiction, but police in Apharetta took the lead on an extraterrestrial encounter on Sunday.  Officers pulled over a car for speeding and as they approached the car they noticed a little something out of place in the passenger seat: An alien.  Officers got a laugh and snapped some photos when they saw the big, black-eyed and pale passenger (who was even wearing his seatbelt). 

    >>

  • JK Rowling marks 20 years since Harry Potter appeared

    JK Rowling marks 20 years since Harry Potter appeared

    Monday, June 26 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-06-26 21:54:59 GMT

    LONDON (AP) - Wizarding legend Harry Potter's tale has turned 20.      Author J.K. Rowling's first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, was published in Britain on June 26, 1997.  Since then, it has sold more than 450 million copies worldwide and has been translated into 79 languages.  The books' magical world has inspired multiple films, spinoffs, memorabilia and amusement park attractions.

    >>

    LONDON (AP) - Wizarding legend Harry Potter's tale has turned 20.      Author J.K. Rowling's first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, was published in Britain on June 26, 1997.  Since then, it has sold more than 450 million copies worldwide and has been translated into 79 languages.  The books' magical world has inspired multiple films, spinoffs, memorabilia and amusement park attractions.

    >>
    •   