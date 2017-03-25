Firefighters investigating deadly house fire

Spokane firefighters are investigating after a fatal fire early Saturday morning.

Crews responded to a house in the 1900 block of W. Fairview Ave. at just before 4 a.m. One of the occupants of the home indicated there was another person in the house and that person was unaccounted for.

During the search, firefighters found the other person within minutes. Unfortunately, medical efforts to revive that person on the scene were unsuccessful. The other person who escaped the home was treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital. That person's condition is not known.

First arriving crews found the single story home in flames. Firefighters aggressively attacked the fire and were able to bring the blaze under control within 20 minutes of their arrival. Damage was limited to the home and no other damage was reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Spokane Fire Department's Special Investigations Unite and the Spokane Police Department. If you have any information about the fire, you're asked to call the Special Investigations Unite at 509-625-7000.