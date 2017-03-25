Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he flew over plane

Harrison Ford told an air traffic controller he was distracted and concerned about turbulence from another aircraft when he mistakenly landed his small plane on a taxiway at a California airport last month.



An audio recording of Ford's conversation about the Feb. 13 incident was released Friday by the Federal Aviation Administration.



The 74-year-old actor was supposed to land on a runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, but he mistakenly landed on a taxiway.



As he descended, Ford's single-engine plane flew low over an airline with 116 people aboard that was taking off.



The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.



Ford's publicist didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

