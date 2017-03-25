Yakima police investigating after man shot multiple times

Police in central Washington state say they're investigating after a 23-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds Saturday morning.



Yakima police responded to a call reporting a gunshot victim at about 4:30 a.m.



Officials say the man was conscious and able to speak with police.



He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.



Police haven't released the man's name.

