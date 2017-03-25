Gunman surrenders after fatal shooting on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police say the gunman in a fatal shooting on the Strip who barricaded himself inside a public bus has surrendered peacefully after shutting down the busy tourism corridor for hours.



The standoff began about 11 a.m. Saturday with a shooting that killed one person and injured another. It happened on a double-decker bus on Las Vegas Boulevard near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.



University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said two people were taken to the hospital after the shooting. She said one died and the other was in fair condition. Police said that person suffered minor injuries.



Las Vegas Police officer Larry Hadfield said just before 3:30 p.m. that the man had a handgun and surrendered without incident. Police did not open fire. Crisis negotiators, robots and armored vehicles were on the scene.



Police said they believe the armed man on the bus is the only suspect and that they have ruled out terrorism or any relationship to an earlier robbery nearby that shut down a part of the Bellagio hotel-casino.



Hadfield said the casino properties in the area have been cooperating by keeping people from exiting through their front doors onto the Strip.

