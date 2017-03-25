Gunman surrenders after fatal shooting on Las Vegas Strip - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Gunman surrenders after fatal shooting on Las Vegas Strip

Posted: Updated:
PHOTO: NBC PHOTO: NBC
LAS VEGAS -

Las Vegas police say the gunman in a fatal shooting on the Strip who barricaded himself inside a public bus has surrendered peacefully after shutting down the busy tourism corridor for hours.
    
The standoff began about 11 a.m. Saturday with a shooting that killed one person and injured another. It happened on a double-decker bus on Las Vegas Boulevard near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.
    
University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said two people were taken to the hospital after the shooting. She said one died and the other was in fair condition. Police said that person suffered minor injuries.
    
Las Vegas Police officer Larry Hadfield said just before 3:30 p.m. that the man had a handgun and surrendered without incident. Police did not open fire. Crisis negotiators, robots and armored vehicles were on the scene.
    
Police said they believe the armed man on the bus is the only suspect and that they have ruled out terrorism or any relationship to an earlier robbery nearby that shut down a part of the Bellagio hotel-casino.
    
Hadfield said the casino properties in the area have been cooperating by keeping people from exiting through their front doors onto the Strip.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Idaho police: Baby dead after being left in hot car

    Idaho police: Baby dead after being left in hot car

    Monday, June 26 2017 7:14 PM EDT2017-06-26 23:14:28 GMT

    TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Twin Falls police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby left unattended in a parked vehicle for several hours during the afternoon.      Lt. Terry Thueson says that officers responded to a report of a baby not breathing just before midnight Friday. The baby girl was transported to a local hospital, but efforts to save her life were not successful.

    >>

    TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Twin Falls police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby left unattended in a parked vehicle for several hours during the afternoon.      Lt. Terry Thueson says that officers responded to a report of a baby not breathing just before midnight Friday. The baby girl was transported to a local hospital, but efforts to save her life were not successful.

    >>

  • Team recovers body of 19 year old who disappeared on pass

    Team recovers body of 19 year old who disappeared on pass

    Sunday, June 25 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-06-25 23:00:46 GMT

    LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - A mountain rescue team has recovered the body of a 19-year-old Mercer Island man who disappeared into a crevasse on Aasgard Pass on June 4.      The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the team and a sheriff's deputy recovered the body of Benjamin Gore at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. 

    >>

    LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - A mountain rescue team has recovered the body of a 19-year-old Mercer Island man who disappeared into a crevasse on Aasgard Pass on June 4.      The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the team and a sheriff's deputy recovered the body of Benjamin Gore at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. 

    >>

  • New study of Seattle's $15 minimum wage says it costs jobs

    Monday, June 26 2017 12:25 PM EDT2017-06-26 16:25:52 GMT

    SEATTLE, Wash. - A new study of Seattle's $15-an-hour minimum wage law says it costs jobs, contrary to another new study released last week. The Seattle Times reports a University of Washington team found the law boosted pay in low-wage jobs since 2014  but that it also caused a 9 percent reduction in hours worked. For an average low-wage Seattle worker, that's a loss of about $125 per month.

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. - A new study of Seattle's $15-an-hour minimum wage law says it costs jobs, contrary to another new study released last week. The Seattle Times reports a University of Washington team found the law boosted pay in low-wage jobs since 2014  but that it also caused a 9 percent reduction in hours worked. For an average low-wage Seattle worker, that's a loss of about $125 per month.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Avista Utilities working to restore power to thousands of customers Monday

    Avista Utilities working to restore power to thousands of customers Monday

    Monday, June 26 2017 11:25 PM EDT2017-06-27 03:25:33 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - As storms move through Spokane and Coeur d'Alene region Monday night, Avista Utilities crews are dealing with power outages. As of 8:15 p.m., Avista's outage map showed about 4,400 customers without power. The cause for most of those outages were listed as "under investigation" on Avista's website Monday night, but are thought to be weather related.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - As storms move through Spokane and Coeur d'Alene region Monday night, Avista Utilities crews are dealing with power outages. As of 8:15 p.m., Avista's outage map showed about 4,400 customers without power. The cause for most of those outages were listed as "under investigation" on Avista's website Monday night, but are thought to be weather related.

    >>

  • Woman files claim against City of Spokane after her car sustains $7K in damage

    Woman files claim against City of Spokane after her car sustains $7K in damage

    Monday, June 26 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-06-27 02:26:33 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman has filed a claim against the City of Spokane after she says a displaced water cap caused $7,000 in damage to her car. “I want them to pay,” said Marian Denney.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman has filed a claim against the City of Spokane after she says a displaced water cap caused $7,000 in damage to her car. “I want them to pay,” said Marian Denney.

    >>

  • Caught on camera: Porch prowlers steal bicycle

    Caught on camera: Porch prowlers steal bicycle

    Monday, June 26 2017 10:09 PM EDT2017-06-27 02:09:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A series of surveillance videos show a woman walk onto a porch, grab a bicycle, and ride away in broad daylight. Video captures the theft from four surveillance cameras mounted on a West Central home Sunday. “We bought a bike for a neighborhood kid who didn’t have a bike this summer and he was going to ride it when he was here,” said Tricia Leming.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A series of surveillance videos show a woman walk onto a porch, grab a bicycle, and ride away in broad daylight. Video captures the theft from four surveillance cameras mounted on a West Central home Sunday. “We bought a bike for a neighborhood kid who didn’t have a bike this summer and he was going to ride it when he was here,” said Tricia Leming.

    >>
    •   