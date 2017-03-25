Family remembers veteran killed in house fire

A loving grandfather and World War II veteran 95-year-old Morris Slavens died in the home that he built with his own two hands, and his son Mike was taken to a local hospital after he tried to save his father's life during a house fire earlier Saturday morning.

"He very much cared for grandpa so he wanted to be here with him." said granddaughter Lori Yarbough

A stretcher still on the ground, charred debris, a burned out room and broken glass were signs that the fire moved quickly throughout the house and neighbors evacuated.

"I was worried for my neighbor and I was also worried my house would catch on fire," said neighbor Danny Patterson

Morris was very active even in his late age. He enjoyed working outside and on projects indoors.

"Anything physical he was very hard working," said Yarbough, remembering her grandfather.

Fire officials said that a smoke detector did go off which alerted his son Mike, which only gave him enough time to save himself. Mike is currently listed in serious condition in the ICU and is expected to survive.

One thing that family fondly remembers Morris by “just morals, he always took the high ground” said Lori.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.