PHOTOS: Gonzaga men's basketball team returns home after historic win

And then there were four.

The Gonzaga men's basketball team made history Saturday night, defeating Xavier in dominating fashion, 83-59 and making it to the Final Four for the first time in program history. After cutting down the nets at the SAP Center in San Jose, the Zags hopped on a plane back to Spokane.

They were welcomed back to their home court at the McCarthey Athletic Center by dozens of proud fans, holding signs and celebrating the team's first-ever trip to the Final Four.

But there's one more leg to this business trip for the Zags. They'll head to Phoenix for the championship rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Gonzaga will play South Carolina at 3:09 p.m. Saturday, April 1 on CBS.