Electrical fire damages Spokane Valley home, residents and cat escape

The Spokane Valley Fire Department reports an early morning fire damaged a home on E. Mission early Sunday morning, but no injuries were reported.

Units responded to a structure fire in the 14800 block of E. Mission around 4:45 a.m. Crews arrived to find the residents out of the home and smoke coming out of the attic vents.

The residents noticed an electrical issue in the house, investigated and found fire in the attic space. They tried to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher, but the extinguisher didn't work. So two people and their cat evacuated the home.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which was about four feet by four feet.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters say this is a good reminder to make sure smoke detectors are working and fire extinguishers are up to date.