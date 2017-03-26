Montana man identified as Las Vegas Strip shooting victim

Montana man identified as Las Vegas Strip shooting victimPosted: Updated:
Coeur d'Alene detectives identify man at Corner Bar
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Coeur d'Alene Police say thanks to information provided from residents who saw their original release, detectives were able to identify and interview the man who was a person of interest in the incident on June 25 near 5th Street and Poplar Avenue. No other information was available Tuesday, but police said the investigation is still active.>>
No mail for Shadle neighborhood after safety concern
SPOKANE, Wash. - In the rain, snow or sunshine, you expect to get your mail. But two blocks of one Shadle neighborhood is upset, after their mail delivery gets cut off. Neighbors found out it was because of a safety concern to the mail carriers in the area. But some of the folks who live around here say it’s tough to go to the post office to get their mail because most of them are elderly.>>
Montana woman on life support after she was mauled by 2 dogs
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A 65-year-old Montana woman is on life support after she was mauled by two dogs over the weekend. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Monday that Melissa Barnes was doing yard work Saturday at a residence west of Bozeman when she was attacked, first by a pit bull, followed by another dog. The breed of the second dog hasn't been confirmed.>>
Idaho police: Baby dead after being left in hot car
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Twin Falls police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby left unattended in a parked vehicle for several hours during the afternoon. Lt. Terry Thueson says that officers responded to a report of a baby not breathing just before midnight Friday. The baby girl was transported to a local hospital, but efforts to save her life were not successful.>>
Idaho dog missing for a month found 50 miles away
POST FALLS, Idaho - Families and pets go together like peanut butter and jelly. “She thinks she’s a lap dog like most Mastiffs,” Kelly Pistone said. Hera, the Pistone family's Mastiff, is a floppy, fun-loving dog. This story starts Memorial Day weekend at the family's Priest Lake cabin. “We looked for a few days, looking for her, calling for her, kind of expecting her to come back,” Pistone said.>>
Woman files claim against City of Spokane after her car sustains $7K in damage
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman has filed a claim against the City of Spokane after she says a displaced water cap caused $7,000 in damage to her car. “I want them to pay,” said Marian Denney.>>
Partial government shutdown could affect your holiday weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - The deadline to sign a two-year state operating budget is this Friday at midnight and while lawmakers say they’re close to reaching an agreement, that still hasn’t happened yet. They’re currently in their third special session, and if the deadline comes and goes with no budget signed, Washington state’s government will partially shutdown.>>
Body found in SUV in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was found inside an SUV in a parking lot near 2nd and Division. Details are limited, but heavy police activity was reported around 4 p.m. KHQ's Patrick Erickson reports that people inside the SUV spotted an ambulance in the parking lot of the 7-11 store and asked for help. Paramedics found a man dead inside.>>
Fairchild Airman found dead in dorm
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - An Airman assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing was found dead in their dorm room Tuesday afternoon. A representative from Fairchild Air Force Base says the airman was found at around 2 p.m. The cause of death is under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special investigations.>>
Spokane Police fight summertime crime with fun
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crime goes up in the summer months and one of the reasons for that is that school's out and teens are looking for something to fill their days and nights. But Spokane Police are fighting back with fun. The Spokane Police Activities League kicked off Tuesday in Cannon Park. The program is about bridging the gap between local police and potential at-risk youth with fun summer activities.>>
SCRAPS: Reports of dogs in hot cars have skyrocketed
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you love them, leave them at home. That’s the message from SCRAPS as dogs are being left inside hot cars this summer. SCRAPS says the number of calls they’ve been getting for this has skyrocketed. “We’re going through 10 to 12 calls easily a day – at Costco, at the mall, at the grocery store,” says Nancy Hill, director of SCRAPS.>>
Coeur d'Alene detectives identify man at Corner Bar
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Coeur d'Alene Police say thanks to information provided from residents who saw their original release, detectives were able to identify and interview the man who was a person of interest in the incident on June 25 near 5th Street and Poplar Avenue. No other information was available Tuesday, but police said the investigation is still active.>>
Montana woman on life support after she was mauled by 2 dogs
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A 65-year-old Montana woman is on life support after she was mauled by two dogs over the weekend. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Monday that Melissa Barnes was doing yard work Saturday at a residence west of Bozeman when she was attacked, first by a pit bull, followed by another dog. The breed of the second dog hasn't been confirmed.>>
Aerial fireworks take hit in Idaho attorney general opinion
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Attorney General's Office says it's illegal for the general public to buy aerial fireworks, which require a special permit to use. The opinion that became public Tuesday appears to conflict with a common practice allowing the sale of aerial fireworks in Idaho to the general public as long as buyers promise not to use them in Idaho.>>
Report finds 21% of state's rural highways in poor shape
SPOKANE, Wash. - A new report says 21 percent of Washington's rural highways are rated in poor condition, the 12th highest rate in the nation. The report was released Tuesday by TRIP, a national non-profit transportation research group based in Washington, D.C. The report also found that 5 percent of the state's rural bridges were rated as structurally deficient.>>
Spartan Fire burning in Douglas and Chelan Counties now at 4500 acres
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE: June 27, 2:30 a.m. Crews say the grass fires burning about five miles southeast of Wenatchee, now known as the Spartan Fire, is 4500 acres in size and 10% contained. About three miles away from the Spartan fire is the Surtherland Canyon Fire, which has burned about 3,000 acres and is also 10% contained.>>
