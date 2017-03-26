Will NYC invite the 'Fearless Girl' to stay on Wall Street?

Should the "Fearless Girl" stand up to Wall Street's charging bull forever?



That's the question New York City officials are facing after the statue of a ponytailed girl in a windblown dress went up in front of the bronze bull early this month and immediately became a tourist draw and internet sensation.



What was intended as a temporary display to send the message that corporations should put more women on their boards is now getting a second look in light of the popularity and an online petition.



But does keeping the girl past an April 2 deadline forever alter the meaning of the bull?



The artist who created the bull as a symbol of America's economic strength has said it would. He wants the girl gone.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)