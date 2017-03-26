Inmate dies at Idaho maximum security prison

Idaho officials are investigating the death of a 59-year-old inmate at a prison south of Boise.



The Idaho Department of Correction says Danny Cordova died Saturday morning at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna.



Officials say a correctional officer found Cordova unresponsive in his cell just after 5 a.m. and prison staff initiated life-saving measures.



But Ada County paramedics pronounced Cordova dead just before 6 a.m.



The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating, and the Ada County Coroner's Office will attempt to determine a cause of death.



Cordova was serving a sentence for lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor under 16. He was scheduled to be released in April 2024.

