Virginia man arrested dressed as The Joker faces five years in prison

Police in Virginia say they arrested a man Friday who was dressed as Batman villain the Joker. The 31-year-old man faces up to five years in jail for violating a Virginia anti-mask law meant to crack down on criminal activity.

The Winchester Police Department say they received a report of a suspicious man walking down the street and carrying a sword. They say they had received several similar reports over the past week and charged Jeremy Putman with wearing a mask in public. The charge is a Class 6 Felony.

In a press release Friday, officers said they wanted to remind the public of the seriousness of the crime. They went on to quote Virginia's mask law, Virginia Code 18.2-422: “It shall be unlawful for any person over 16 years of age, with the intent to conceal his identity, wear any mask, hood, or other device, whereby a substantial portion of the face is hidden or covered, so as to conceal the identity of the wearer, to be or appear in any public place, or upon any private property in this Commonwealth, without first having obtained from the owner or tenant thereof consent to do so in writing. However, the provisions of this section shall not apply to persons (i) wearing traditional holiday costumes; (ii) engaged in professions, trades, employment, or other activities, and wearing protective masks which are deemed necessary for the physical safety of the wearer or other persons; (iii) engaged in any bona fide theatrical production or masquerade ball; or (iv) wearing a mask, hood, or other device for bona fide medical reasons upon (a) the advice of a licensed physician or osteopath, and carrying on his person an affidavit from the physician or osteopath specifying the medical necessity for wearing the device, and the date on which the wearing of the device will no longer be necessary, and providing a brief description of the device, or (b) the declaration of a disaster or state of emergency by the Governor in response to a public health emergency, where the emergency declaration expressly waives this section, defines the mask appropriate for the emergency, and provides for the duration of the waiver. The violation of any provisions of this section is a Class 6 felony.”

Police said Putman was being held on $2,000 bond as of Friday.