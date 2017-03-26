Virginia man arrested dressed as The Joker faces five years in p - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Virginia man arrested dressed as The Joker faces five years in prison

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
Photo: Winchester PD Photo: Winchester PD
WINCHESTER, Virginia -

Police in Virginia say they arrested a man Friday who was dressed as Batman villain the Joker. The 31-year-old man faces up to five years in jail for violating a Virginia anti-mask law meant to crack down on criminal activity.

The Winchester Police Department say they received a report of a suspicious man walking down the street and carrying a sword. They say they had received several similar reports over the past week and charged Jeremy Putman with wearing a mask in public. The charge is a Class 6 Felony.

In a press release Friday, officers said they wanted to remind the public of the seriousness of the crime. They went on to quote Virginia's mask law, Virginia Code 18.2-422: “It shall be unlawful for any person over 16 years of age, with the intent to conceal his identity, wear any mask, hood, or other device, whereby a substantial portion of the face is hidden or covered, so as to conceal the identity of the wearer, to be or appear in any public place, or upon any private property in this Commonwealth, without first having obtained from the owner or tenant thereof consent to do so in writing. However, the provisions of this section shall not apply to persons (i) wearing traditional holiday costumes; (ii) engaged in professions, trades, employment, or other activities, and wearing protective masks which are deemed necessary for the physical safety of the wearer or other persons; (iii) engaged in any bona fide theatrical production or masquerade ball; or (iv) wearing a mask, hood, or other device for bona fide medical reasons upon (a) the advice of a licensed physician or osteopath, and carrying on his person an affidavit from the physician or osteopath specifying the medical necessity for wearing the device, and the date on which the wearing of the device will no longer be necessary, and providing a brief description of the device, or (b) the declaration of a disaster or state of emergency by the Governor in response to a public health emergency, where the emergency declaration expressly waives this section, defines the mask appropriate for the emergency, and provides for the duration of the waiver. The violation of any provisions of this section is a Class 6 felony.”

Police said Putman was being held on $2,000 bond as of Friday.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coeur d'Alene detectives identify man at Corner Bar

    Coeur d'Alene detectives identify man at Corner Bar

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-06-27 23:18:00 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Coeur d'Alene Police say thanks to information provided from residents who saw their original release, detectives were able to identify and interview the man who was a person of interest in the incident on June 25 near 5th Street and Poplar Avenue. No other information was available Tuesday, but police said the investigation is still active.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Coeur d'Alene Police say thanks to information provided from residents who saw their original release, detectives were able to identify and interview the man who was a person of interest in the incident on June 25 near 5th Street and Poplar Avenue. No other information was available Tuesday, but police said the investigation is still active.

    >>

  • Montana woman on life support after she was mauled by 2 dogs

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-06-27 21:58:42 GMT

    BOZEMAN, Mont. - A 65-year-old Montana woman is on life support after she was mauled by two dogs over the weekend. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Monday that Melissa Barnes was doing yard work Saturday at a residence west of Bozeman when she was attacked, first by a pit bull, followed by another dog. The breed of the second dog hasn't been confirmed.

    >>

    BOZEMAN, Mont. - A 65-year-old Montana woman is on life support after she was mauled by two dogs over the weekend. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Monday that Melissa Barnes was doing yard work Saturday at a residence west of Bozeman when she was attacked, first by a pit bull, followed by another dog. The breed of the second dog hasn't been confirmed. Barnes was declared brain dead Sunday.

    >>

  • No mail for Shadle neighborhood after safety concern

    No mail for Shadle neighborhood after safety concern

    Monday, June 26 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-06-27 01:55:34 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In the rain, snow or sunshine, you expect to get your mail. But two blocks of one Shadle neighborhood is upset, after their mail delivery gets cut off. Neighbors found out it was because of a safety concern to the mail carriers in the area. But some of the folks who live around here say it’s tough to go to the post office to get their mail because most of them are elderly.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In the rain, snow or sunshine, you expect to get your mail. But two blocks of one Shadle neighborhood is upset, after their mail delivery gets cut off. Neighbors found out it was because of a safety concern to the mail carriers in the area. But some of the folks who live around here say it’s tough to go to the post office to get their mail because most of them are elderly.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Body found in SUV in downtown Spokane

    Body found in SUV in downtown Spokane

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 2:04 AM EDT2017-06-28 06:04:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was found inside an SUV in a parking lot near 2nd and Division.  Details are limited, but heavy police activity was reported around 4 p.m.  KHQ's Patrick Erickson reports that people inside the SUV spotted an ambulance in the parking lot of the 7-11 store and asked for help. Paramedics found a man dead inside.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was found inside an SUV in a parking lot near 2nd and Division.  Details are limited, but heavy police activity was reported around 4 p.m.  KHQ's Patrick Erickson reports that people inside the SUV spotted an ambulance in the parking lot of the 7-11 store and asked for help. Paramedics found a man dead inside.

    >>

  • Firefighters contain brush fire near Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley

    Firefighters contain brush fire near Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-06-28 04:07:06 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters say a fire near Sullivan Road and Marietta Avenue is contained Tuesday night. The fire is about 100 feet by 100 feet burning in brush and trees. Three units responded to bring the fire under control. Investigators were on scene Tuesday night to figure out what caused the fire.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters say a fire near Sullivan Road and Marietta Avenue is contained Tuesday night. The fire is about 100 feet by 100 feet burning in brush and trees. Three units responded to bring the fire under control. Investigators were on scene Tuesday night to figure out what caused the fire.

    >>

  • WATCH: Man plucked from raging California river in dramatic video

    WATCH: Man plucked from raging California river in dramatic video

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-06-28 03:53:05 GMT

    RENO, Nev. (AP) - A Nevada man is safe after helicopter rescuers plucked him from a rock surrounded by swift-moving water above a nearly 50-foot waterfall in California.      California Highway Patrol Officer David White said Tuesday that 25-year-old Kalani Tuiono escaped from the frigid, snowmelt-choked Yuba River with minor scratches and scrapes on Saturday, an outcome that amazed rescuers.

    >>

    RENO, Nev. (AP) - A Nevada man is safe after helicopter rescuers plucked him from a rock surrounded by swift-moving water above a nearly 50-foot waterfall in California.      California Highway Patrol Officer David White said Tuesday that 25-year-old Kalani Tuiono escaped from the frigid, snowmelt-choked Yuba River with minor scratches and scrapes on Saturday, an outcome that amazed rescuers.

    >>
    •   