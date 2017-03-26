Caught on camera: Woman with knife robs Spokane gas station

Caught on camera: Woman with knife robs Spokane gas stationPosted: Updated:
Coeur d'Alene detectives identify man at Corner Bar
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Coeur d'Alene Police say thanks to information provided from residents who saw their original release, detectives were able to identify and interview the man who was a person of interest in the incident on June 25 near 5th Street and Poplar Avenue. No other information was available Tuesday, but police said the investigation is still active.>>
Montana woman on life support after she was mauled by 2 dogs
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A 65-year-old Montana woman is on life support after she was mauled by two dogs over the weekend. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Monday that Melissa Barnes was doing yard work Saturday at a residence west of Bozeman when she was attacked, first by a pit bull, followed by another dog. The breed of the second dog hasn't been confirmed.>>
No mail for Shadle neighborhood after safety concern
SPOKANE, Wash. - In the rain, snow or sunshine, you expect to get your mail. But two blocks of one Shadle neighborhood is upset, after their mail delivery gets cut off. Neighbors found out it was because of a safety concern to the mail carriers in the area. But some of the folks who live around here say it’s tough to go to the post office to get their mail because most of them are elderly.>>
Idaho police: Baby dead after being left in hot car
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Twin Falls police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby left unattended in a parked vehicle for several hours during the afternoon. Lt. Terry Thueson says that officers responded to a report of a baby not breathing just before midnight Friday. The baby girl was transported to a local hospital, but efforts to save her life were not successful.>>
Body found in SUV in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was found inside an SUV in a parking lot near 2nd and Division. Details are limited, but heavy police activity was reported around 4 p.m. KHQ's Patrick Erickson reports that people inside the SUV spotted an ambulance in the parking lot of the 7-11 store and asked for help. Paramedics found a man dead inside.>>
Fairchild Airman found dead in dorm
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - An Airman assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing was found dead in their dorm room Tuesday afternoon. A representative from Fairchild Air Force Base says the airman was found at around 2 p.m. The cause of death is under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special investigations.>>
Body found in SUV in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was found inside an SUV in a parking lot near 2nd and Division. Details are limited, but heavy police activity was reported around 4 p.m. KHQ's Patrick Erickson reports that people inside the SUV spotted an ambulance in the parking lot of the 7-11 store and asked for help. Paramedics found a man dead inside.>>
Firefighters contain brush fire near Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters say a fire near Sullivan Road and Marietta Avenue is contained Tuesday night. The fire is about 100 feet by 100 feet burning in brush and trees. Three units responded to bring the fire under control. Investigators were on scene Tuesday night to figure out what caused the fire.>>
WATCH: Man plucked from raging California river in dramatic video
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A Nevada man is safe after helicopter rescuers plucked him from a rock surrounded by swift-moving water above a nearly 50-foot waterfall in California. California Highway Patrol Officer David White said Tuesday that 25-year-old Kalani Tuiono escaped from the frigid, snowmelt-choked Yuba River with minor scratches and scrapes on Saturday, an outcome that amazed rescuers.>>
Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery searching for new home
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Vanessa Behan Crisis Emergency Nursery has outgrown its space and is looking for a new home. After two failed attempts to purchase property, the nursery is reaching out to the public for help find a new location to serve neglected and abused children, as well as offer several other services for the community.>>
Water rescue crews respond to man who refuses help
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 9-1-1 call triggered a massive emergency response to the Spokane River Tuesday afternoon, but the man rescue crews were trying to save said he didn’t want their help. Spokane police officers and firefighters responded just downstream of the Green Street Bridge shortly after noon. Our crews were on scene and heard the man tell firefighters and police that he was just swimming.>>
Idaho mom concerned about healthcare plan
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Rebecca Schoreder spent last week in Washington D.C. speaking with Idaho and other lawmakers across the country about the newly proposed Healthcare Bill. She says she brought her sons medical expenses with her to give them an idea just how much it costs to keep her son, Brady, healthy.>>
Burglary suspect caught with help of new county K9 team
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Patrol officers say they took a burglary suspect into custody early Tuesday with the help of newly minted Spokane County K9 team, Deputy Clay Hilton and K9 Bane.>>
Report: Spokane needs more police officers to deal with property crime
SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather starts to heat up, so do the calls about property crime citywide. Thieves stealing anything they can get their hands on. "A lot of the cars just around this block, and the ones most notably underneath the railroad tracks, have been getting broken into really all spring and leading now into the summer," said Dave Buescher.>>
Partial government shutdown could affect your holiday weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - The deadline to sign a two-year state operating budget is this Friday at midnight and while lawmakers say they’re close to reaching an agreement, that still hasn’t happened yet. They’re currently in their third special session, and if the deadline comes and goes with no budget signed, Washington state’s government will partially shutdown.>>
Fairchild Airman found dead in dorm
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - An Airman assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing was found dead in their dorm room Tuesday afternoon. A representative from Fairchild Air Force Base says the airman was found at around 2 p.m. The cause of death is under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special investigations.>>
