Caught on camera: Woman with knife robs Spokane gas station

A normal shift turns terrifying after a gas station was robbed at knife-point, and it was all caught on camera.

This happened at the Chevron on Sprague and Freya.

Brooke Haux was just doing her job Saturday morning, when a woman walked in and approached the register.

“She didn't have a care in the world. She really didn't. She wasn't nervous. She wasn't shaking. She wasn't mumbling, stuttering - that tells me she's done something like this before,” Haux says.

In the surveillance video, you can see that woman pulling out a knife and talking to Haux.

“She first apologized, said ‘I'm sorry to do this but give me your money,’” Haux says.

Haux tried to tell this woman not to do it, but says the woman continued to demand money, got it, and then ran.

“I was just completely, it took me off guard. I felt immediately sad for her because of the trouble she could be in. I'm glad that nobody involved got hurt,” Haux says.

Now, she hopes that someone will recognize her.

“I really hope that they catch her. I really hope that she can rebuild her life from here,” Haux says.

The surveillance camera also caught the woman’s car. Haux says it was a lighter-colored, tan Buick sedan.