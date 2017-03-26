Family wants justice in now fatal hit-and-run crash

A family is desperate for answers. Randy Nicholl passed away from his injuries last week. He was hit and left bleeding in the road back in September. Police are still looking for that unidentified driver.

Ronnel Batts keeps photos of her brother Randy close by.

“Randy was a special soul. A special needs guy that loved everybody,” she says.

Randy was active in Special Olympics, and an adventurous guy. So it’s tough for Ronnel to even think about him being gone.

“We all miss him and love him,” she says.

He was hit by a truck while crossing Division in September. It broke bones and severely injured his brain. For a while though, it looked like he was recovering.

“Just learning how to walk. But all of a sudden, the seizures. It was horrible what we went through. The doctor said there was nothing we could do at this point,” Ronnel says.

And seeing him like this for the past six months, “It's been the most difficult thing I've ever been through,” she says. “It was devastating to think that somebody could drive away like that.”

Now, Ronnel has just one plea: for whoever did this to come forward.

“That's the piece that we need, that would bring us comfort,” she says.

The truck is described as a 1999-2007 Chevy pickup, champagne in color with a white or diamond plate toolbox and ladder rack in the back. If you have any information, call Spokane Police.