Spokane Police announce huge drug and weapons bust

Police Officers on patrol over the weekend seized a number of firearms and a significant amount of drugs during four different incidents. At least three people face charges ranging from Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Unlawful Possession of Firearms, Possession of Stolen Firearms, and Trafficking of EBT Cards.

The first stop took place just after 10:00pm on Friday, March 24, 2017. Ofc.’s Tyler Heiman and Elijah Hayward noticed a suspicious vehicle in the area of 4th and Thor. Once they were able to get caught up to the vehicle, the occupants had fled but they could see a firearm in plain view from outside the vehicle. The officers applied for a search warrant and found four firearms total as well as methamphetamine and heroin. Officers are still working to identify the occupants of the vehicle.

Just after 10:00pm on Saturday, March 25, 2017, Ofc. Brandon Rankin stopped a vehicle in the area of 3rd and Altamont. During his investigation, Ofc. Rankin determined the driver, Julian Montano (20), had a warrant and was driving on a suspended license. During the arrest, Ofc. Rankin found a substance believed to be heroin on Montano’s person. There was also a firearm near the driver’s seat where Montano had been. Montano is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous felony conviction. Ofc. Rankin obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and found more heroin and 5 additional firearms (2 handguns and 3 rifles), 3 of which were reported stolen.

Just before 1:00am on March 26, 2017, Ofc.’s Heiman and Hayward stopped a vehicle in the area of Division and Pacific. During their investigation, they found both methamphetamine and heroin on Eugene Stillwell’s (65) person. They also later found a number of Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards in his possession and believe he was receiving these cards in exchange for drugs.

The final incident happened early this morning, March 27, 2017, just before 12:30. Ofc.’s Heiman and Hayward noticed a couple people acting suspiciously in the area of Cook and Hartson. As they pulled up, the male, later identified as Taqiuddin Khalid (24), dropped a backpack and then told the officers it wasn’t his as he walked away. When officers looked inside, the backpack contained an illegally sawed off shotgun. Khalid had a felony warrant out of Idaho and was also prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous felony conviction. A further search of the backpack revealed methamphetamine, and heroin. He also had brass knuckles in his pocket.

Montano, Stillwell, and Khalid were booked into Spokane County Jail for their new charges and were in court Monday afternoon.