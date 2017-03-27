Tennessee couple accused of trying to sell baby online for $3K - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Tennessee couple accused of trying to sell baby online for $3K

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff’s Office
ELIZBETHTON, Tenn. -

Authorities say a Tennessee couple is accused of trying to sell a 5-month-old baby online for $3,000.
    
Local news outlets report that the Greene County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Deanna Lynn Greer and 26-year-old John David Cain were arrested Friday on charges of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect or endangerment.
    
Sheriff Pat Hankins says authorities were alerted after another couple saw an ad posted on Craigslist listing the infant for sale.
    
Hankins says an undercover officer contacted Greer and Cain and was given the price for the child. He says the couple then met with the agent at a store, exchanged the baby for cash and both were then taken into custody.
    
Hankins says the child is in state custody.
    
It's unclear if Greer and Cain have attorneys.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area

    Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-06-28 23:46:32 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide. 

    >>

  • Body found in SUV in downtown Spokane

    Body found in SUV in downtown Spokane

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 2:04 AM EDT2017-06-28 06:04:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was found inside an SUV in a parking lot near 2nd and Division.  Details are limited, but heavy police activity was reported around 4 p.m.  KHQ's Patrick Erickson reports that people inside the SUV spotted an ambulance in the parking lot of the 7-11 store and asked for help. Paramedics found a man dead inside.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was found inside an SUV in a parking lot near 2nd and Division.  Details are limited, but heavy police activity was reported around 4 p.m.  KHQ's Patrick Erickson reports that people inside the SUV spotted an ambulance in the parking lot of the 7-11 store and asked for help. Paramedics found a man dead inside.

    >>

  • Fairchild Airman found dead in dorm

    Fairchild Airman found dead in dorm

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-06-27 23:53:24 GMT

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - An Airman assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing was found dead in their dorm room Tuesday afternoon.  A representative from Fairchild Air Force Base says the airman was found at around 2 p.m. The cause of death is under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special investigations.

    >>

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - An Airman assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing was found dead in their dorm room Tuesday afternoon.  A representative from Fairchild Air Force Base says the airman was found at around 2 p.m. The cause of death is under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special investigations.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane Valley deputies arrest man for attempted child luring at school

    Spokane Valley deputies arrest man for attempted child luring at school

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 7:47 PM EDT2017-06-28 23:47:20 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Deputies reported Wednesday that they have arrested a 26-year-old man for outstanding warrants and attempting to lure a child. They later added an assault charge after the man attacked an inmate in jail and broke the inmate's front tooth.  At around 6 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to Horizon Middle School for a report of a man, later identified as Jacob Ellison, attempting to abduct and lure a young girl.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Deputies reported Wednesday that they have arrested a 26-year-old man for outstanding warrants and attempting to lure a child. They later added an assault charge after the man attacked an inmate in jail and broke the inmate's front tooth.  At around 6 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to Horizon Middle School for a report of a man, later identified as Jacob Ellison, attempting to abduct and lure a young girl.

    >>

  • Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area

    Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-06-28 23:46:32 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide. 

    >>

  • IRS cautions taxpayers to watch for summertime scams

    IRS cautions taxpayers to watch for summertime scams

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-06-28 23:26:31 GMT
    The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued a warning that tax-related scams continue across the nation even though the tax filing season has ended for most taxpayers.  EFTPS Scam A new scam linked to the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS) has been reported nationwide. In this ruse, con artists call to demand immediate tax payment. The caller claims to be from the IRS and says that two certified letters mailed to the taxpayer were returned a undeliverable. The ca...>>
    The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued a warning that tax-related scams continue across the nation even though the tax filing season has ended for most taxpayers.  EFTPS Scam A new scam linked to the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS) has been reported nationwide. In this ruse, con artists call to demand immediate tax payment. The caller claims to be from the IRS and says that two certified letters mailed to the taxpayer were returned a undeliverable. The ca...>>
    •   