Car prowling suspect points sawed-off shotgun at deputy

If you were out in Spokane Valley Monday morning and noticed some heavy police activity near Central Valley High School, deputies tell us they were busy arresting two car prowling suspects.

The car prowling happened in the parking lot of Fred Meyer on E. Sprague. A deputy caught the two unidentified suspects in the act when one of them took off running.

Deputies say the other suspect, armed with a sawed-off shotgun, pointed his weapon at a deputy, and as the deputy was retreating for cover, the suspect slipped and dropped the shotgun, allowing deputies to take the suspect into custody.

A perimeter was set up in the area and eventually, the other suspect was arrested near a construction site a few blocks away.