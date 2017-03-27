Body-camera footage shows Oklahoma deputy saving a man from a fiery crash

A deputy in Oklahoma is being called a hero for saving a man's life in a fiery crash.



With no time to spare, Deputy Carey Duniphin with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, sprinted toward a car that left the roadway and burst into flames after a crash. Duniphin slid down a ditch and quickly realized the driver of the vehicle, Alex Solis-Rangell, was injured and unable to walk.



Shouting at Rangell, "Get on your back! Get on your back!" Duniphin was able to drag the man to safety, away from the flames.



Rangell was flown to a hospital in Tulsa where it was determined his left leg was broken.



Body-cam footage caught the whole rescue on video Sunday afternoon.





