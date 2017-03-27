Othello men wanted for armed robbery and unlawful imprisonment c - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Othello men wanted for armed robbery and unlawful imprisonment considered armed and dangerous

WARDEN, Wash. -

Police in Grant County are looking for two men wanted in connection to a robbery and unlawful imprisonment over the weekend in Warden and want the public to know they are considered armed and dangerous. 

Early Monday morning, law enforcement executed a search warrant on one of the suspect's house in Warden and managed to arrest one of three men wanted in connection to a robbery and unlawful imprisonment case. 

• Diego Alberto Cano, age 42, and from Othello. Cano is described as 5’7” tall, weighs approximately 185 pounds, has short cropped dark hair, and has a diamond type clown tattoo covering his right eye. The photo included in this story is prior the tattoo. 

• Antonio Jacobo Campos, age 32, and is also from Othello. He is described as 5’8” tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Campos has a clown tattoo on his right arm, and a skull tattoo on his left arm. 

Both Cano and Campos should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to apprehend. If you know their whereabouts, call 911, or: 
The Warden Police Department can be reached by calling MACC Dispatch at 509-762-1160, or the Warden Police Department directly at 509-793-1300. 

