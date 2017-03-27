Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 27th

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia have arrested a man who was dressed as comic book villain the Joker and reportedly carrying a sword.

Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Hall said in a news release that the department got several 911 calls Friday afternoon reporting a man made up as Batman's nemesis. He was wearing a cape and carrying a sword.

Thirty-one-year-old Jeremy Putman has been charged with wearing a mask in public, a felony that can result in a year in jail.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Putman has a lawyer.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) -- That mustang in the rearview mirror turned out to be a real horse running on a Northern California highway - followed by a mule.

Commuters east of San Francisco on Monday were stunned to see a white horse and a brown mule running across Interstate 680.

Steve Burdo with Contra Costa County Animal Services says the animals broke through a fence about a mile away.

The pair adhered to the vehicle code and used an on-ramp to enter the highway.

Authorities shut down lanes shortly before 7:30 a.m. as motorists shot cellphone video and officers rounded up the four-legged fugitives.

Burdo says the horse, a gelding named Striker, appears to have led the breakout. He says Hank the mule is more of a follower.

DUPONT, Pa. (AP) -- A 101-year-old woman was on hand to celebrate the centennial of the Pennsylvania borough where she has always lived.

Margaret Milewski lived in what's now Dupont - about 10 miles southwest of Scranton - since before it was officially incorporated. She received a key to the borough at Saturday's celebration at the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

Milewski says, "I guess they had to honor somebody, and they figured they couldn't find anybody older."

Bob Price, of the Dupont Progress Committee says it was amazing to find someone who has live in the borough for its entire history. Its population is about 2,700.

Milewski says, "When you're in the town and you're here all your life, there's a change ... You don't know your neighbors anymore."

WEST HARWICH, Mass. (AP) -- Police in Massachusetts served a sixth-grader with no-trespass orders after neighbors grew wary of the girl cutting through their properties to get to and from her school bus stop.

The mother of 11-year-old Autumn Blanchard told the Cape Cod Times her daughter received three pink no-trespass notices from the Harwich Police Department on March 2. Krystal Blanchard said she was unaware neighbors had an issue until the police arrived at her door. She questioned why she wasn't informed by the neighbors or school officials, who also knew about the problem.

"I am beyond distressed by this situation," she said. "I can't imagine why it had to go to this level. Someone should have spoken to me."

Blanchard said she wonders if the fact her family is new to the area and she and her daughter have brightly colored hair may be causing neighbors to discriminate against them. The mother has pink hair and piercings while her daughter's hair has multiple colors.

"That's the only thing I can think of, which I think is ridiculous," said Blanchard, who contends Autumn is a "nice, polite kid."

Harwich Police Chief David Guillemette blamed a "breakdown in communication" for the situation. He said police should have met first with the mother to discuss her daughter's trespassing.

"I would have preferred it would have been handled with more tact," he said.

Autumn said the cut-through shortened her walk to and from the bus stop, adding how she "just wanted to get home and be warm inside my house."

But one neighbor said she was previously sued because a girl fell in her yard and became concerned when she saw Autumn climbing over debris from a fallen tree.

A police report noted how neighbors asked Autumn to "walk around on the street and she ignores their wishes." The report also referred to a school resource officer and principal talking with Autumn, conversations her mother said she wasn't told about.

According to the notices, Autumn could be arrested and fined up to $100, imprisoned up to 30 days or both, if she steps onto the properties listed in the no-trespass orders.

MADRID (AP) -- Spanish police have arrested two men for allegedly transporting large quantities of cocaine inside fake bananas.

Spain's civil guard made the arrests Sunday after an investigation was started in November when agents discovered the drugs in a shipment of bananas.

Among the real bananas, police found 57 fake bananas made of resin that were stuffed with 7 kilograms (15.4 pounds) of cocaine. Another 10 kilograms (22pounds) of cocaine were hidden inside the flaps of the cardboard boxes that carried the fruit.

The police bust took place in the coastal cities of Valencia and Malaga.

The two men charged with trafficking drugs and belonging to a criminal organization are Spanish. Police say they are investigating a third man, who is Italian.

FAIRVIEW, N.J. (AP) - A New York City woman has recovered her wedding and engagement rings from a New Jersey dump with some help from sanitation workers.

Shannon Lombardo says she accidentally threw out the rings, which were in a paper towel.

She called 311 and the city delayed pickups from her Upper West Side building to give her a chance to sift through the building's trash.

When her search proved unsuccessful, the 46-year-old Lombardo went to a facility in Fairview, New Jersey, with her husband.

The New York Daily News reported Friday that workers identified the truck that took their garbage and removed 800 bags.

Sanitation workers then helped the Lombardos dig through the trash for an hour before finding the correct bag. Inside they found two rings nestled in some tissues.

Torrington, CT - A Torrington man is accused of hacking the system of a mortuary science school and forging paperwork that would qualify him as a licensed mortician, according to court documents.

Jonathan Ryan, 22, was charged with second-degree forgery and second-degree computer crimes after police said he forged documents to make it appear like he graduated from the Mortuary Science program at Lincoln College in Southington.

Ryan then helped prepare dozens of bodies for burial at Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home, which is owned by his father.

Last year, the director of the school, Dr. Paul Warren, contacted state police to investigate possible forgery at the school in June.

Warren said that Ryan had created a fake Lincoln College transcript by forging the college seal and registrar's name on a transcript in May 2015. Ryan also created a fake email address for a professor so he was able to get an apprentice embalmer's permit from the Connecticut State Department of Public Health.

Between sometime in 2015 and 2016, Ryan worked embalming or assisting in the preparation of roughly 60 bodies for burial at his family's funeral home in Torrington.

State police said Ryan's father Christopher Ryan told investigators he did not know his son obtained his credentials improperly.

Ryan said the reason he forged documents to become a mortician apprentice was actually part of a two-person investigative journalism project, according to arrest warrant documents.

According to the arrest documents, Ryan wrote in a submission to the International Conference of Funeral Service Examining Boards, in part:

"I find flaws in unsecure websites and human processes and my partner converts my findings into wonderful articles. We have been working on this little project of ours for over two and (sic) one half years, with little success until stumbling onto your website. It is mind boggling that you would leave such an important form, the Verification of Graduation and Projected Graduation Date forms, COMPLETELY (sic) unsecured. There was no password, there was no authentication, and there was no oversight for 6 (sic) months."

State police did find that Ryan attended Lincoln College from Sept. 4, 2013 to Dec. 1, 2013, but never got his degree.

Neither Lincoln College or the Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home returned NBC Connecticut calls for comment.

Police in New Hampshire are looking for a man who allegedly broke a glass door at a Popeye's Chicken after he was told his order wouldn't be ready for another five to 10 minutes.

Salem police said an older man with white hair entered the Popeye's on Route 28 around 6 p.m. on Wednesday and ordered some fried chicken. When he was told that his food wouldn't immediately be ready to eat, he stormed out of the restaurant and kicked the door, smashing the glass.

While police are hoping to find the suspect to make him pay for the damage, they also had a little fun with the incident, saying in a press release, "Why did this guy run away? Because he is chicken."

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) -- A 96-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man were wheeled to the wrong gate at a South Florida airport and ended up on a flight to upstate New York instead of Michigan.

Helen Wheeker and her husband, George Nobel, ended up Ogdensburg, New York instead of Grand Rapids, Michigan after being put on the wrong Allegiant Air flight on Wednesday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

South Florida television station WPLG reports that Allegiant Air spokeswoman Hilarie Grey blamed a malfunctioning boarding-pass scanner for not catching the mix-up.

Grey apologized for the mistake and says the couple has been given a full refund.

The couple flew back to Fort Lauderdale and planned to try again to fly to Michigan on Saturday.

A Labrador was used as a drug mule for two New York men sending more than $1 million worth of heroin to John F. Kennedy Airport, the Queens District Attorney says.

The dog was employed to help the men hide ten bricks of heroin in the false bottom of a crate sent from Puerto Rico to JFK on March 24, district attorney Richard Brown says.

"It's alleged that man's best friend was used in an attempt to smuggle drugs into the city," he said.

"But great police work led to the seizure of more than 10 kilograms of heroin concealed within a dog crate."

He said the men, Samuel Seabrooks, 35, of the Bronx, and Carlos Betancourt-Morales, 27, of Putnam County, were charged with drug possession and conspiracy.

The pair are accused of meeting up at a Bronx diner on Friday before taking separate cars to American Airlines Priority Parcel Services at JFK Airport.

Betancourt-Morales then went to sign for the Avi Labrador Mix dog--and the heroin--before he was stopped by police, officials say.

The next day a search warrant was executed on the crate, where the packages of heroin were discovered. The NYPD's Animal Cruelty Investigation Squad was also part of the bust.

Both defendants were arraigned Sunday night before Queens Criminal Court Judge Gia Morris.

Judge Morris set bail at $500,000 bond or $250,000 cash for each defendant. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison.

The dog was given to the ASPCA, the district attorney's office said.