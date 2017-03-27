Secretary of state will undergo treatment for colon cancer

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman says she will undergo treatment for colon cancer over the next several weeks.



She said in a statement Monday that she remains committed to her role as secretary of state and will be able to continue performing her official duties during her treatment and recovery periods.



Assistant Secretary Mark Neary will assume responsibility for day-to-day operations when Wyman is out of the office for treatment.



Wyman says doctors have told her that her cancer is curable and she expects to make a full recovery after undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment.



She says she is very positive about her treatment plan and prognosis.

