Idaho death row inmate dies in prison

An Idaho Maximum Security Institution inmate who was sentenced to death has died of apparent natural causes Monday morning, according to the Idaho Department of Corrections.

At 7 a.m., a correctional officer found Zane Jack Fields unresponsive in his cell. Prison staff initiated CPR and called 911. Medical personnel declared Fields dead at 8 a.m. He was 58 years old.

On March 7, 1991, a court in Ada County sentenced Fields to death for stabbing a woman during a robbery at a Boise gift shop.

IMSI staff contacted the Ada County Sheriff's Office and investigators processed Fields' cell as a crime scene, as it does with all unattended deaths. The Ada County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death.