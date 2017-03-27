Kootenai County Jail hits record-high number of inmates

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports that over the weekend the county jail hit a new record high for number of inmates in custody.

The jail is built to hold 327 beds. As of Sunday morning, the jail had 439 inmates in custody. The sheriff's office says of those inmates, nearly 78 percent were being held on felony charges.

But that's not the only record broken over the weekend. For the first time ever, the total number of female inmates exceeded 100, with a total of 105 in custody as of Sunday. Female inmates now make up about 24 percent of the total population according to the sheriff's office, and 84 percent of those female inmates were being held on felony charges.

By Monday morning the total population was reduced to 425 inmates and 329 being held on felony charges. The sheriff's office reports that 51 inmates were scheduled to make first appearances Monday.

To keep the jail population more manageable, the county jail has 58 inmates housed in other county jails, including in Bonner County, Idaho, along with Yakima and Ferry Counties in Washington.

The sheriff's office says the Board of County Commissioners moved forward with trying to expand the existing jail after meeting with architects, contractors and sheriff's office staff. Initial work is scheduled to begin in May and hopes to be complete by August 2018.