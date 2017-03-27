Riverfront Park bridges reopened after water level drops

Spokane Parks and Recreation has reopened the suspension pedestrian bridges in Riverfront Park Monday. They ask that, while the bridges have reopened, that people continue to use caution as the Spokane River remains closed to use.

The suspension bridges were closed last week as part of the Mayoral declaration of an emergency with rising river levels and safety concerns.

All other pedestrian bridges remain open in Riverfront Park with the exception of the Howard Street Bridge South, closed until fall 2017 as part of redevelopment. Much of the southern portion of the park is under construction; an access map can be viewed here.