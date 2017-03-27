Source of mystery spill in Columbia river found - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Source of mystery spill in Columbia river found

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
WENATCHEE, Wash. -

A coordinated investigation by state and federal authorities in Wenatchee has identified Coleman Oil, Inc., a fueling facility near the Columbia River, as the source of the biodiesel spill that has been leaking into the river.

The search for the source narrowed last week when spill responders identified the product as biodiesel. The investigation then focused on the facility because of its location near the river and because it handles biodiesel.

The company worked cooperatively with the state and federal officials over the weekend to excavate parts of their site. What they found were leaking pipes and soils saturated with red and yellow biodiesel fuels.

“The samples in the soil and the pipes matched the samples we’ve collected from the river,” said Dave Byers, who manages Ecology’s statewide spill response program. “We appreciate the company helping us locate the source of the leak.”

In a statement Monday, Bob Coleman of Coleman Oil, Inc. said, “At Coleman Oil Company a core value of ours is environmental stewardship. We deeply regret that there was a release to the environment that appears to have originated at our Wenatchee facility. We will work diligently to contain and eliminate the release, in continued cooperation with federal, state, and local agencies.”

The oil sheen was first spotted on March 17. The next day state, federal and local partners formed a Unified Command to respond to the spill and pool resources.

