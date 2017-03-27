Waiting till last minute to travel to the Final Four? It'll cost you

If you want to watch the Zags take on the Gamecocks in person, it’s getting more difficult by the minute.

That’s because if you’re looking for a plane ticket, you might be out of luck. Let’s say you want to leave on Friday, well, according to the airlines’ websites, Alaska, Southwest, and American are all sold out as of 4 p.m. Monday.

Delta Airlines still has a limited number available, but you’ll have to pay for first class tickets. United still has tickets available too, but some of those tickets are nearly $2,000.

As for going to the game itself, make sure you’re purchasing from a reputable website. Otherwise, buyer beware because if the ticket’s not legit, you’ll be out a lot of cash.