Rally held for women believed to be murdered by same man

Friends and family of two women believed to be murdered by the same man gathered outside the Spokane County Medical Examiners Office Monday.

Heather Higgins mysteriously disappeared in Sept. 2010. Her body was never located but family of Kala Williams, who was murdered in 2012, says her killer is the same man responsible for Higgins’ whereabouts.

“Our hearts are aching,” said Williams’ aunt, Julie Beauchanie. “They’re aching for justice, for our family, and for those that aren't found.”

A group of around 30 people waved signs and wore purple shirts, demanding justice.

“I don’t know what closure is,” said Higgins’ mother, Jackie Forney. “But I know that we want the person responsible stopped from doing it again.”

According to court documents obtained by KHQ Local News Reporter Hayley Guenthner, Williams’ death was originally ruled undetermined by the Medical Examiners Office. Spokane Police later hired a private coroner who ruled it by homicidal violence.

Calls to Dr. John Howard were not returned.

Click here for much more information about this story, including a KHQ Investigation: Spokane Serial Killer in the Making?