Sunken Idaho highway expected to open this week

Work continues on an Idaho highway that has been closed for nearly two weeks because erosion has caused the road to sink. Bypass work on State Highway 5 in Benewah County is expected to be done this week and one lane of the road should be reopened by Wednesday or Thursday.

Jerry Wilson with the Idaho Transportation Department told the St. Maries Gazette Record that road crews were laying base rock Monday afternoon and that once that's done, the state will figure out a permanent fix for the roadway.

Detours at State Route 6 through Potlatch to Highway 95 and State Route 3 through Rose Lake to I-90 remain in place. The detour through Heyburn State Park is still closed.