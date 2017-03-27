Gonzaga student starts petition to cancel classes ahead of Final Four game

As the Gonzaga Bulldogs prepare for their first-ever Final Four appearance in Phoenix on Saturday, one student is doing what he can to make sure he can be at the stadium in person to witness history.

Sean Palermo started an online petition to be sent to Gonzaga President Thayne McColloh, requesting that classes be cancelled on the Friday before the game so Zag Nation has time to travel to Arizona for the game and support the team against the South Carolina Gamecocks (another first-time Final Four team).

"Gonzaga Bulldog fans have a very strong desire to make the 20+ hour drive to Phoenix, Arizona. Due to classes and high airline costs, many students who are willing to make this trip are being forced to stay home instead of supporting our team. As a student body we are requesting for class cancellation for the very first ever Final Four appearance by our Men's Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball team. This will allow the student body time to make the journey down to Arizona. We want the Zag spirit to be able to fire up the University of Phoenix Stadium and keep it rolling till we bring home a National Championship. Go Zags!" Palermo wrote on the Change.org site.

The petition has already gathered over 1,000 signatures since it went live Monday afternoon. The goal is to reach 1,500 signatures before it's sent to President McCulloh for consideration.