Amazon buys Souq.com, Middle East's biggest online retailer

Amazon buys Souq.com, Middle East's biggest online retailerPosted: Updated:
Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest.>>
Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide.>>
Neighbors work together to bust burglar in West Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A burglar in Spokane got way more than he anticipated Wednesday when he picked the wrong neighborhood to target. Two men in the West Central neighborhood take their neighborhood watch to a whole new level. It's been a rough few weeks for Dominic Hoag and his family.>>
Spokane jury finds Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of murder
SPOKANE, Wash. - The jury has found Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of first-degree murder. Donna Perry, formerly Douglas Perry, is a 65-year-old transgender woman charged with first-degree murder in the killings of 26-year-old Yolanda A. Sapp, 34-year-old Nickie I. Lowe, and 38-year-old Kathy A. Brisbois.>>
Post Falls family says they're gravely concerned for missing daughter
POST FALLS, Idaho - "We want you back home and we want you safe,” Dave Bennett said. An emotional plea from Dave Bennett. “You've got a whole family, literally thousands of people, not just your immediate family who are in grave concern for you right now and love you so much and are so worried about you,” he said. It’ll be two weeks this Friday since Bennett last saw his daughter.>>
Woman shares photos of Sutherland Canyon Fire: 'The entire ranch burned last night'
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - A woman who owns a cattle ranch in Central, Washington is sharing fiery photos with a scary account of how she saved her cows "in the nick of time" as the Sutherland Canyon Fire burned "the entire ranch" Tuesday night. Molly Linville writes on Facebook that "things went terribly bad terribly quickly last night," as she describes trying to save her cows from the flames that quickly took over her property.>>
Aerospace company in Newport fined $500K for 2015 explosion
NEWPORT, Wash. (AP) - An eastern Washington aerospace company has been fined $500,000 by the state Department of Labor and Industries, one of the largest penalties ever assessed by the agency. The agency announced the settlement Thursday in its case against Zodiac Cabin & Structures Support LLC of Newport, Washington. Seventeen workers were injured in an explosion at Zodiac's plant in 2015. An L&I investigation completed in>>
Sutherland Canyon Fire near Quincy grows to 47,500 acres; 20% contained
QUINCY, Wash. - Crews say the Sutherland Canyon Fire, burning near Quincy, WA has grown to 47,500 acres and is 20 percent contained. "Crews reported limited effectiveness of water and retardant drops due to the dense grass and brush conditions," the latest update said.>>
Left, right unite against Trump tweet
WASHINGTON (AP) - Congressional Republicans and Democrats are speaking as one in criticizing President Donald Trump's crude tweet about a female cable TV anchor. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi told reporters Thursday that Trump's tweet "really saddens me because it is so beneath the dignity of the president of the United States to engage in such behavior.">>
Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest.>>
Woman shares photos of Sutherland Canyon Fire: 'The entire ranch burned last night'
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - A woman who owns a cattle ranch in Central, Washington is sharing fiery photos with a scary account of how she saved her cows "in the nick of time" as the Sutherland Canyon Fire burned "the entire ranch" Tuesday night. Molly Linville writes on Facebook that "things went terribly bad terribly quickly last night," as she describes trying to save her cows from the flames that quickly took over her property.>>
PHOTOS: Share your best photo for National Camera Day!
KHQ.COM - June 29th is celebrated as National Camera Day! A day to celebrate incredible photographs and the cameras that allow us to capture moments in time. Cameras have allowed every day people to document millions of moments and snapshots, making our memories last a lifetime. To observe National Camera Day, snap a picture of something or someone you enjoy and cherish the memory.>>
Canada extends mission in Iraq to March 2019
TORONTO - Canada is extending its military mission against the Islamic State group in Iraq for another two years. Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said Thursday that Canada is renewing its contribution to the Global Coalition until March 31, 2019. Canada has about 200 special forces soldiers operating in northern Iraq supported by a combat hospital, a helicopter detachment, a surveillance plane and an air-to-air refueling aircraft.>>
TORONTO - Canada is extending its military mission against the Islamic State group in Iraq for another two years. Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said Thursday that Canada is renewing its contribution to the Global Coalition until March 31, 2019. Canada has about 200 special forces soldiers operating in northern Iraq supported by a combat hospital, a helicopter detachment, a surveillance plane and an air-to-air refueling aircraft.>>
Bison rams married couple while taking photos at Yellowstone National Park
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - A husband and wife were injured when a bison rammed them as they were taking photographs in Yellowstone National Park. Park officials say 74-year-old Theodore Schrader and 72-year-old Patsy Holmes, of Heber City, Utah, were on a boardwalk at Mud Volcano when the bison approached them Wednesday.>>
