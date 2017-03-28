Bellevue man gets 5 years for fraud schemes that funded lavish l - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bellevue man gets 5 years for fraud schemes that funded lavish lifestyle

SEATTLE (AP) - A Bellevue man who financed a lavish lifestyle through a fraudulent cellphone shipping scheme has been sentenced to five years in prison.
    
Seattle U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes says 27-year-old Maziar Rezakhani's deception resulted in more than $3 million in losses to a small bank, Apple Inc. and shipping companies.
    
Federal prosecutors say Rezakhani repeatedly ordered thousands of Apple iPhones and claimed they had been stolen during shipment. He claimed the cellphones were stolen and replaced by tiles or pumice brick. Evidence showed that Rezakhani bought the tiles and bricks at local stores.
    
Prosecutors say he also submitted false tax and bank records to get a multi-million line of credit at Bellevue's Foundation Bank. He took out $6.5 million in loans, using some pay for a penthouse and luxury cars. He defaulted on $2.8 million, and the small bank was sold.
    
In July, Rezakhani pleaded guilty to mail fraud, bank fraud and filing a false income tax return.

Rezakhani used all the money he schemed to fund a luxurious lifestyle of luxury cars including two Ferraris, a Mercedes and  Range Rover. He also leased a luxury penthouse at the cost of $26,265/month and claimed that he was earning a 7-figure income.
 

  Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

  Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide. 

  Neighbors work together to bust burglar in West Central Spokane

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A burglar in Spokane got way more than he anticipated Wednesday when he picked the wrong neighborhood to target. Two men in the West Central neighborhood take their neighborhood watch to a whole new level. It's been a rough few weeks for Dominic Hoag and his family.

  Sutherland Canyon Fire near Quincy grows to 47,500 acres; 20% contained

    QUINCY, Wash. - Crews say the Sutherland Canyon Fire, burning near Quincy, WA has grown to 47,500 acres and is 20 percent contained. "Crews reported limited effectiveness of water and retardant drops due to the dense grass and brush conditions," the latest update said.

  Spokane jury finds Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of murder

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The jury has found Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of first-degree murder. Donna Perry, formerly Douglas Perry, is a 65-year-old transgender woman charged with first-degree murder in the killings of 26-year-old Yolanda A. Sapp, 34-year-old Nickie I. Lowe, and 38-year-old Kathy A. Brisbois.

  Left, right unite against Trump tweet

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Congressional Republicans and Democrats are speaking as one in criticizing President Donald Trump's crude tweet about a female cable TV anchor. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi told reporters Thursday that Trump's tweet "really saddens me because it is so beneath the dignity of the president of the United States to engage in such behavior." 

