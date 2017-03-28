Highway 2 delays over after locked gate prevents access for Fair - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Highway 2 delays over after locked gate prevents access for Fairchild Air Force Base

Posted: Updated:
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -

UPDATE: Trooper Jeff Sevigney with the Washington State Patrol says traffic is back to running smoothly and delays are over.

WSP would like to thank everyone for their patience.


PREVIOUS:

Expect delays on Highway 2 in Airway Heights. Eastbound and westbound lanes are backed up due to a problem with main gate on Fairchild Air Force Base. The gate won't open which has clogged up traffic trying to get on the base.

Washington State Patrol are on scene directing traffic. The Rambo Road gate is open for access to the base. At last check, eastbound traffic was backed up to Dover and westbound traffic was backed up to Rambo.

Please be patient and take an alternative route if  you're able to.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

    Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

    Thursday, June 29 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-06-29 17:18:24 GMT

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

    >>

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

    >>

  • Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area

    Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-06-28 23:46:32 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide. 

    >>

  • Neighbors work together to bust burglar in West Central Spokane

    Neighbors work together to bust burglar in West Central Spokane

    Thursday, June 29 2017 2:10 AM EDT2017-06-29 06:10:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A burglar in Spokane got way more than he anticipated Wednesday when he picked the wrong neighborhood to target. Two men in the West Central neighborhood take their neighborhood watch to a whole new level. It's been a rough few weeks for Dominic Hoag and his family.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A burglar in Spokane got way more than he anticipated Wednesday when he picked the wrong neighborhood to target. Two men in the West Central neighborhood take their neighborhood watch to a whole new level. It's been a rough few weeks for Dominic Hoag and his family.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Aerospace company in Newport fined $500K for 2015 explosion

    Aerospace company in Newport fined $500K for 2015 explosion

    Thursday, June 29 2017 5:53 PM EDT2017-06-29 21:53:04 GMT
    (Eli Francovich/AP)(Eli Francovich/AP)

    NEWPORT, Wash. (AP) - An eastern Washington aerospace company has been fined $500,000 by the state Department of Labor and Industries, one of the largest penalties ever assessed by the agency. The agency announced the settlement Thursday in its case against Zodiac Cabin & Structures Support LLC of Newport, Washington. Seventeen workers were injured in an explosion at Zodiac's plant in 2015. An L&I investigation completed in 

    >>

    NEWPORT, Wash. (AP) - An eastern Washington aerospace company has been fined $500,000 by the state Department of Labor and Industries, one of the largest penalties ever assessed by the agency. The agency announced the settlement Thursday in its case against Zodiac Cabin & Structures Support LLC of Newport, Washington. Seventeen workers were injured in an explosion at Zodiac's plant in 2015. An L&I investigation completed in 

    >>

  • Sutherland Canyon Fire near Quincy grows to 47,500 acres; 20% contained

    Sutherland Canyon Fire near Quincy grows to 47,500 acres; 20% contained

    Thursday, June 29 2017 2:52 PM EDT2017-06-29 18:52:43 GMT

    QUINCY, Wash. - Crews say the Sutherland Canyon Fire, burning near Quincy, WA has grown to 47,500 acres and is 20 percent contained. "Crews reported limited effectiveness of water and retardant drops due to the dense grass and brush conditions," the latest update said.

    >>

    QUINCY, Wash. - Crews say the Sutherland Canyon Fire, burning near Quincy, WA has grown to 47,500 acres and is 20 percent contained. "Crews reported limited effectiveness of water and retardant drops due to the dense grass and brush conditions," the latest update said.

    >>

  • Spokane jury finds Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of murder

    Spokane jury finds Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of murder

    Thursday, June 29 2017 2:33 PM EDT2017-06-29 18:33:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The jury has found Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of first-degree murder. Donna Perry, formerly Douglas Perry, is a 65-year-old transgender woman charged with first-degree murder in the killings of 26-year-old Yolanda A. Sapp, 34-year-old Nickie I. Lowe, and 38-year-old Kathy A. Brisbois.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The jury has found Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of first-degree murder. Donna Perry, formerly Douglas Perry, is a 65-year-old transgender woman charged with first-degree murder in the killings of 26-year-old Yolanda A. Sapp, 34-year-old Nickie I. Lowe, and 38-year-old Kathy A. Brisbois.

    >>
    •   