Highway 2 delays over after locked gate prevents access for Fairchild Air Force Base

UPDATE: Trooper Jeff Sevigney with the Washington State Patrol says traffic is back to running smoothly and delays are over.



WSP would like to thank everyone for their patience.

US2 @TeamFairchild Troopers and traffic are clear with no crashes. Thanks for your patience. ???? — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) March 28, 2017



PREVIOUS:



Expect delays on Highway 2 in Airway Heights. Eastbound and westbound lanes are backed up due to a problem with main gate on Fairchild Air Force Base. The gate won't open which has clogged up traffic trying to get on the base.



Washington State Patrol are on scene directing traffic. The Rambo Road gate is open for access to the base. At last check, eastbound traffic was backed up to Dover and westbound traffic was backed up to Rambo.



Please be patient and take an alternative route if you're able to.