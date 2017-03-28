Secret Service arrest man carrying suspicious package near White - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Secret Service arrest man carrying suspicious package near White House

Posted:

UPDATE:

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Secret Service says they have taken a man into custody who was carrying a package near the White House after he made suspicious comments to an officer.
    
A Secret Service official says an explosive ordinance team was on the scene on Tuesday morning to examine the package about a block from the White House.
    
A security perimeter was established near the White House grounds, but Secret Service officials say all other West Wing activity is proceeding normally.
    
The investigation comes after two recent fence-jumping incidents at the White House. A California man was charged with jumping the fence while carrying two cans of Mace. And a woman from Washington state got tangled up in her shoelaces trying to jump the fence last week.

 

PREVIOUS:

KHQ.COM - The U.S. Secret Service says they are investigating a suspicious package found near the White House grounds. According to their Twitter page, the Secret Service says they have secured a perimeter in the area and moved pedestrians in the area a safe distance away. Some roads nearby have also been blocked.

