Secret Service arrest man carrying suspicious package near White House

UPDATE:

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Secret Service says they have taken a man into custody who was carrying a package near the White House after he made suspicious comments to an officer.



A Secret Service official says an explosive ordinance team was on the scene on Tuesday morning to examine the package about a block from the White House.



A security perimeter was established near the White House grounds, but Secret Service officials say all other West Wing activity is proceeding normally.



The investigation comes after two recent fence-jumping incidents at the White House. A California man was charged with jumping the fence while carrying two cans of Mace. And a woman from Washington state got tangled up in her shoelaces trying to jump the fence last week.

Suspicious package near @WhiteHouse grounds cleared. All road closures related to this incident are lifted. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 28, 2017

Suspicious package investigation continues; suspect in custody! pic.twitter.com/O25gr5B72f — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 28, 2017

PREVIOUS:



KHQ.COM - The U.S. Secret Service says they are investigating a suspicious package found near the White House grounds. According to their Twitter page, the Secret Service says they have secured a perimeter in the area and moved pedestrians in the area a safe distance away. Some roads nearby have also been blocked.

USSS is investigating suspicious package; security perimeter established & members of the public & media are being moved to safe a distance — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 28, 2017