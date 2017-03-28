Weather Forecast: Buckets of rain are in your future

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Flood Warning Spokane River - Minor flooding expected until Saturday when the Spokane River is finally expected to drop below flood stage.

Flood Warning St. Joe River - Expected to continue flooding into the start next week, with levels at or above flood stage all week.

Flood Warning Lake Cd'A - Expected to drop below flood stage Tuesday morning.

Tuesday Night: Widespread rain that looks to bring wet weather to almost every part of E. Washington & N. Idaho will move in after midnight. Rain will continue to fall through much of Wednesday. 40°

Wednesday: Steady rain expected through Wednesday morning, before turning more showery Wednesday afternoon. Models suggest we could get anywhere from .25-.75" of rain, which will put us very close to the "wettest March on record." High: 49°

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers continue overnight. 41°

Thursday: Mainly cloudy skies, scattered showers that will taper off overnight Thursday into Friday! 55°

7 Day Forecast: The wettest day in the 7Day forecast looks to be Tuesday night through Thursday morning when steady rain will be falling for much of that time. Some scattered afternoon showers possible on Thursday before what looks to be a NICE Friday! Long range forecast is a little out of sync but looks like showers will be expected at times over the weekend, especially Sunday.

~Leslie



