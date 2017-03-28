Man posing as school employee tries to lure student into car

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Greenacres Middle School staff are warning parents about a child luring incident that happened Monday morning.

According to school staff, a student was walking to school when a car stopped and a man inside offered the student a ride. A letter sent home to parents states that the man said, “I am from the school staff. I can give you a ride if you want.”

The student refused the ride and the man sped off. He drove past Greenacres Middle School going south on Corbin. He turned east at the light on Appleway and disappeared out of sight.

The man was driving a tan 2-door car with Washington license plates. The student estimate the man was maybe in his late 30’s with a dark black or brown beard. His hair was short and black or brown as well.

The student thinks he was wearing a wedding ring.



If you have any information on this possible child luring or who this suspect might be, you are asked to call police.

Here is the letter that was sent home to parents @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/E8mt6Eg8NS — Joe McHale (@KHQJoe) March 28, 2017