Convicted juvenile felon charged with attempting to murder Spoka - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Convicted juvenile felon charged with attempting to murder Spokane Valley deputy

Posted: Updated:

After the arrest of two car prowling suspects Monday morning, we are now learning new details about what happened when one of the suspects pointed a sawed-off shotgun at the deputy, quickly escalating the incident that could have turned deadly.

The car prowling suspect who pointed the illegal firearm at the deputy told authorities after he was taken into custody that he, "forgot to take the safety off." He is not being named because he is a juvenile but the 17-year-old is a convicted felon and is now facing multiple charges, including Attempted Murder in the 1st Degree. Other charges he's facing include Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Possession of an Unlawful Firearm.

The other suspect who was also caught car prowling at the same time and took off running has been identified as 22-year-old Ilder E. Vasquez. Vasquez is being held on warrants for Attempted Burglary in the 2nd Degree and a Washington Department of Corrections Community Custody Hold. He will be facing other charges stemming from this incident once the investigation in complete.

In-depth details released by the Spokane Valley Police Department, reveal how this incident could have ended with someone losing their life. Authorities tell us that the juvenile suspect pointed the gun at the deputy as he exited his fully marked patrol vehicle.  The suspect pulled out a loaded shortened, “pistol grip” style shotgun and pointed it. He then appeared to slip, didn’t fire the weapon, and eventually was taken into custody.

As he was taken into custody, the deputy told an assisting deputy, “He tried to shoot me.”  Just after the deputy completed this statement, the suspect interjected, “I forgot to take the safety off.”  The suspect was belligerent calling the deputies “F-ing Pigs” (edited) and stated during an interview, after he was advised of his rights, he didn’t like cops, he did not speak “Pig Latin” and cops are “F-ing corrupt” (edited).

Vasquez who took off on foot, was located a short time later hiding inside a building on Cannery Road, south of the scene. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Sheriff Knezovich, after being briefed on the details of this incident, stated, “Tell me again how property crimes are non-violent.  I am so tired of listening to elected officials in our community tell people property crimes are non-violent in order to justify not fixing our criminal justice system and our jail, or holding these offenders accountable.  Fail to deal with the small crimes and they will result in larger crimes.” 

He went on to say, “Just because violence wasn’t used during a crime does not mean there isn’t a high potential for violence to happen.  These habitual offenders continue to victimize our community knowing that they will not be held accountable.  We were lucky today; these “non-violent property offenders” didn’t kill our deputy, not because they didn’t try, but because he couldn’t get his gun to fire.  The deputy and his family had an angel sitting on his shoulder today.”

The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office has declined to prosecute the suspect as a juvenile and will charge him as an adult.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

    Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

    Thursday, June 29 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-06-29 17:18:24 GMT

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

    >>

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

    >>

  • Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area

    Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-06-28 23:46:32 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide. 

    >>

  • Spokane jury finds Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of murder

    Spokane jury finds Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of murder

    Thursday, June 29 2017 2:33 PM EDT2017-06-29 18:33:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The jury has found Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of first-degree murder. Donna Perry, formerly Douglas Perry, is a 65-year-old transgender woman charged with first-degree murder in the killings of 26-year-old Yolanda A. Sapp, 34-year-old Nickie I. Lowe, and 38-year-old Kathy A. Brisbois.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The jury has found Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of first-degree murder. Donna Perry, formerly Douglas Perry, is a 65-year-old transgender woman charged with first-degree murder in the killings of 26-year-old Yolanda A. Sapp, 34-year-old Nickie I. Lowe, and 38-year-old Kathy A. Brisbois.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • The Latest: Gov. Inslee asks state parks to stay open Friday

    The Latest: Gov. Inslee asks state parks to stay open Friday

    Thursday, June 29 2017 9:11 PM EDT2017-06-30 01:11:05 GMT
    The Latest: Gov. Inslee asks state parks to stay open FridayThe Latest: Gov. Inslee asks state parks to stay open Friday

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on budget negotiations at the Washington state Legislature (all times local): 5:57 p.m. Gov. Inslee has asked state parks to remain open Friday as lawmakers move closer to moving a new state budget. Originally state park officials said because they need time to prepare the parks for closure, they needed to shutter them a day before a potential partial government shutdown. That would have meant that park 

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on budget negotiations at the Washington state Legislature (all times local): 5:57 p.m. Gov. Inslee has asked state parks to remain open Friday as lawmakers move closer to moving a new state budget. Originally state park officials said because they need time to prepare the parks for closure, they needed to shutter them a day before a potential partial government shutdown. That would have meant that park 

    >>

  • West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in Yakima County

    West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in Yakima County

    Thursday, June 29 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-06-30 00:13:20 GMT
    West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in Yakima CountyWest Nile virus found in mosquitoes in Yakima County

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Health officials say West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Yakima County. The Washington state Department of Health said Thursday it's the first confirmed detection in the state this year. Last year, nine people in Washington were reported to have contracted West Nile. Officials say the majority of people infected with the disease do not get sick. About one in five will develop a fever or other symptoms that go away without medical treatment.

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Health officials say West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Yakima County. The Washington state Department of Health said Thursday it's the first confirmed detection in the state this year. Last year, nine people in Washington were reported to have contracted West Nile. Officials say the majority of people infected with the disease do not get sick. About one in five will develop a fever or other symptoms that go away without medical treatment.

    >>

  • Crews search for Union Gap woman missing west of Naches

    Crews search for Union Gap woman missing west of Naches

    Thursday, June 29 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-06-30 00:00:58 GMT
    Crews search for Union Gap woman missing west of NachesCrews search for Union Gap woman missing west of Naches

    NACHES, Wash. (AP) - Crews are searching for a Union Gap woman missing for almost a week in rough terrain west of Naches. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that 20-year-old Kaylean Johnson was last seen riding a motorcycle with a 61-year-old Yakima man near the Little Naches campground, off Highway 410 east of Mount Rainier National Park. The man, Patrick Frawley, was found along the highway Monday, disoriented and dehydrated.

    >>

    NACHES, Wash. (AP) - Crews are searching for a Union Gap woman missing for almost a week in rough terrain west of Naches. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that 20-year-old Kaylean Johnson was last seen riding a motorcycle with a 61-year-old Yakima man near the Little Naches campground, off Highway 410 east of Mount Rainier National Park. The man, Patrick Frawley, was found along the highway Monday, disoriented and dehydrated.

    >>
    •   