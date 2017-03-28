Trump signs order rolling back environmental efforts - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trump signs order rolling back environmental efforts

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that will roll back many of former President Barack Obama's efforts to curb global warming. The order is aimed at helping spur American energy jobs.
    
The president signed the order at the headquarters of the Environmental Protection Agency.
    
Trump says this is "the start of a new era" in energy production.
    
The order will mandate a review of the Clean Power Plan, which restricts greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants. It will also lift a 14-month-old moratorium on new coal leases on federal lands.
    
Trump has called global warming a "hoax," and has repeatedly criticized Obama's efforts as an attack on American workers and the struggling U.S. coal industry.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

    Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

    Thursday, June 29 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-06-29 17:18:24 GMT

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

    >>

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

    >>

  • Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area

    Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-06-28 23:46:32 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide. 

    >>

  • Spokane jury finds Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of murder

    Spokane jury finds Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of murder

    Thursday, June 29 2017 2:33 PM EDT2017-06-29 18:33:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The jury has found Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of first-degree murder. Donna Perry, formerly Douglas Perry, is a 65-year-old transgender woman charged with first-degree murder in the killings of 26-year-old Yolanda A. Sapp, 34-year-old Nickie I. Lowe, and 38-year-old Kathy A. Brisbois.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The jury has found Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of first-degree murder. Donna Perry, formerly Douglas Perry, is a 65-year-old transgender woman charged with first-degree murder in the killings of 26-year-old Yolanda A. Sapp, 34-year-old Nickie I. Lowe, and 38-year-old Kathy A. Brisbois.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • The Latest: Gov. Inslee asks state parks to stay open Friday

    The Latest: Gov. Inslee asks state parks to stay open Friday

    Thursday, June 29 2017 9:11 PM EDT2017-06-30 01:11:05 GMT
    The Latest: Gov. Inslee asks state parks to stay open FridayThe Latest: Gov. Inslee asks state parks to stay open Friday

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on budget negotiations at the Washington state Legislature (all times local): 5:57 p.m. Gov. Inslee has asked state parks to remain open Friday as lawmakers move closer to moving a new state budget. Originally state park officials said because they need time to prepare the parks for closure, they needed to shutter them a day before a potential partial government shutdown. That would have meant that park 

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on budget negotiations at the Washington state Legislature (all times local): 5:57 p.m. Gov. Inslee has asked state parks to remain open Friday as lawmakers move closer to moving a new state budget. Originally state park officials said because they need time to prepare the parks for closure, they needed to shutter them a day before a potential partial government shutdown. That would have meant that park 

    >>

  • West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in Yakima County

    West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in Yakima County

    Thursday, June 29 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-06-30 00:13:20 GMT
    West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in Yakima CountyWest Nile virus found in mosquitoes in Yakima County

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Health officials say West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Yakima County. The Washington state Department of Health said Thursday it's the first confirmed detection in the state this year. Last year, nine people in Washington were reported to have contracted West Nile. Officials say the majority of people infected with the disease do not get sick. About one in five will develop a fever or other symptoms that go away without medical treatment.

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Health officials say West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Yakima County. The Washington state Department of Health said Thursday it's the first confirmed detection in the state this year. Last year, nine people in Washington were reported to have contracted West Nile. Officials say the majority of people infected with the disease do not get sick. About one in five will develop a fever or other symptoms that go away without medical treatment.

    >>

  • Crews search for Union Gap woman missing west of Naches

    Crews search for Union Gap woman missing west of Naches

    Thursday, June 29 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-06-30 00:00:58 GMT
    Crews search for Union Gap woman missing west of NachesCrews search for Union Gap woman missing west of Naches

    NACHES, Wash. (AP) - Crews are searching for a Union Gap woman missing for almost a week in rough terrain west of Naches. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that 20-year-old Kaylean Johnson was last seen riding a motorcycle with a 61-year-old Yakima man near the Little Naches campground, off Highway 410 east of Mount Rainier National Park. The man, Patrick Frawley, was found along the highway Monday, disoriented and dehydrated.

    >>

    NACHES, Wash. (AP) - Crews are searching for a Union Gap woman missing for almost a week in rough terrain west of Naches. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that 20-year-old Kaylean Johnson was last seen riding a motorcycle with a 61-year-old Yakima man near the Little Naches campground, off Highway 410 east of Mount Rainier National Park. The man, Patrick Frawley, was found along the highway Monday, disoriented and dehydrated.

    >>
    •   