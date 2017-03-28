Mad Minute stories for Tuesday, March 28th

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- A patron who stole a book from a Montana library in 1982 has returned it after reading it at least 25 times, having it restored and having the author sign it.

The man said having the stolen copy of Richard Matheson's 1975 novel "Bid Time Return" had been bugging him. He included a $200 donation to the Great Falls Library and in a letter asked for forgiveness.

The Great Falls Tribune reports (gftrib.com/2odP7vI) the man said he considered the book one of the greatest sci-fi/romance stories ever written.

Matheson is best known for his 1954 novel "I Am Legend" which was made into a movie starring Will Smith in 2007.

Library Director Kathy Mora recently told trustees that while she didn't condone the theft, "the effort and funds he put into caring for the book are remarkable."

BERLIN (AP) -- Berlin police say suspects used a wheelbarrow to make off with a 100-kilogram (221-pound) gold coin worth millions.

Police said Tuesday at least two burglars broke into the Bode Museum early Monday morning using a ladder to climb up to a window from elevated railway tracks running alongside the building.

The thieves grabbed the "Big Maple Leaf" coin, on loan to the museum's coin collection, loaded it onto the wheelbarrow, then carted it out of the building and along the tracks across the Spree river before descending into a park on a rope and fleeing in a getaway car.

Police say the three-centimeter (1.2-inch) thick coin, with a diameter of 53 centimeters (20.9 inches) and worth some $4.5 million for the gold alone, was likely damaged in the theft.

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Oklahoma could soon join Louisiana and Texas in allowing hunters to shoot feral hogs from helicopters.

Aerial gunners are already used to help control feral swine in Oklahoma, but the work can only be done by trained, licensed contractors with support from the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Food and Forestry, the Tulsa World reported.

Lawmakers are considering a bill to expand the practice to private operations.

Dubbed "the flying pig bill," the proposal would allow private landowners, companies and pilots to apply for a state license and be responsible for the activity. Hunters on board the aircraft wouldn't need a license, nor would they have to provide their names to the state.

The change would follow a similar shift a few years ago in neighboring Texas, where shooters can now hire an aircraft for anywhere from $1,000 to $2,000 per hour for a hunt.

Republican Rep. Jeff Coody said over-regulation by Oklahoma's agriculture department has "put so many administrative rules on their books, it has made it difficult for private individuals to go out and shoot from an aircraft."

Coody, a co-sponsor of the bill, said the proposal is intended to "to take aerial depredation a little more back to what was originally intended several years ago."

Oklahoma's agriculture department says its agents killed more than 11,200 feral hogs last year, mostly by air. Coody said aerial shooting has proven effect in getting rid of the hogs, which he called "a nuisance and a negative to the state."

He also noted that Federal Aviation Administration rules require licensing before anyone can shoot a firearm from an aircraft.

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) -- A New Jersey man wanted only one thing for his 100th birthday: to return to his old job.

Hutchinson Plumbing, Heating and Cooling in Cherry Hill made Bill Hansen's wish come true, and on Monday welcomed back the retired permit coordinator. There was a birthday cake and a standing ovation before Hansen got back to work.

CEO Fred Hutchinson agreed to pay him $1 and organized a complete day of assignments.

"He took off about 15 minutes after we signed that agreement to get to work," Hutchinson told WCAU-TV.

Hansen, of Haddon Township, retired at the age of 97 after working 32 years for the company.

"I hate being retired," he said.

Hansen went from job to job. His former co-workers wished him a happy birthday throughout the day.

Carl Canfield, the man Hansen trained to replace him, said he only hopes he can aspire to be "half the man" Hansen is.

Hansen, who spent nearly four decades working for other companies, including Exxon, said he was "blessed."

"I never had a job where I didn't want to go to work in the morning," he said.

Hansen attributes his love of work, his wife and family for his happiness. They're also the motivation for his newest goal.

"To live to see my youngest granddaughter graduate," Hansen said. "That'll be in 2024."

ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) - Grease and sewage from a nearby Waffle House caused thousands of dollars in damage when it seeped onto an Alabama man's property, he said in a lawsuit.

Mack Crook Jr. of Anniston is seeking a total of $800,000 from Norcross, Georgia-based Waffle House Inc.

At issue is a Waffle House in Anniston that's adjacent to Crook's property.

The restaurant's "grease interceptor" has continuously leaked grease and contaminated fluid into the ground, Crook maintains in the lawsuit.

"The combination of grease and sewage has over time seeped onto and under the foundation of the Plaintiff's building, causing physical damage to the Plaintiff's property and loss of use and enjoyment of the property," the lawsuit states.

Waffle House representatives didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday, but in court filings its lawyers deny that its grease trap leaked as the lawsuit alleges.

In the court records, Waffle House also denies that grease and sewage damaged the building, and is demanding proof of that happening.

Crook filed his lawsuit in Calhoun County in Alabama earlier this month, and Waffle House is seeking to have the case transferred to the federal court system.

Anniston is about 60 miles (95 kilometers) east of Birmingham.

BERLIN (AP) -- J is not OK - as a name, that is, according to a Swiss court.

The Zurich administrative court said in a ruling released Tuesday it had upheld a local registry's office decision to reject the letter as a given name in the best interests of the child, Switzerland's 20 Minuten news website reported.

The court rejected the parents' argument they wanted to honor their daughter's great-grandparents Johanna and Josef with the initial as one of her middle names, saying they could have chosen the already-accepted Jo instead.

Though the parents wanted to pronounce the name "Jay," the court noted the letter is pronounced "Yott" in German, creating confusion. The court also said people would be inclined to put a period after the J, though it wasn't an abbreviation.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a 52-year-old man called 911 after finding a bale of marijuana that had washed up on a Florida beach.

Jeff Stolowitz tells local news outlets he was walking on Daytona Beach on Saturday morning when he spotted the object, which was shaped like a giant cigar. As he got closer on Saturday morning, he saw a ripped edge and what appeared to be blood. That's when he called for help.

Volusia County Beach Safety Capt. Mike Berard says narcotics sometimes wash ashore when the surf kicks up. He says small amounts are typically tested and disposed of, but larger amounts are transferred to another agency.

Berard says they've found cocaine, medical waste and 30-gallon drums of diesel fuel on the beach after big storms or high surf.

BNEI BRAK, Israel (AP) - Israel's pious ultra-Orthodox Jewish community has long chafed at public displays of women, whether the images are of female public figures or ordinary women.

Now even animated characters appear to be a no-go.

The PR company promoting "Smurfs: The Lost Village" movie, which opens Thursday in Israel, says it has removed the images of Smurfette - the only female among the Smurf characters - from promo posters in the central Israeli city of Bnei Brak.

The Mirka'im-Hutzot Zahav company says it did so as not to offend the city's ultra-Orthodox residents.

The original poster shows Smurfette alongside friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty. But in Bnei Brak, she's nowhere to be found.

The ultra-Orthodox press in Israel has previously avoided publishing pictures of Hillary Clinton during last year's American presidential race.

As Australian authorities appealed for people to stay indoors away from the fury of Cyclone Debbie, this man wanted to go surfing in the eye of it.

The man, who wandered into the background of a live cross as Channel Nine reported from Airlie Beach, stood buffeted by wind with a boogie board under his arm contemplating the wild waves.

"Oh my God, there's someone with a boogie board going out in the ocean it would seem, so that's obviously not a good idea at all," said reporter Jessica Millward.

Wearing a singlet and boardshorts, the man waded into the wild waves as the cameras rolled, as a mate on the beach watched on.

Knee deep, he turns to look back at his mate, then launches onto the board, swamped by a messy wave.

"There's a lot of backpackers in town Karl, and I can tell you there's obviously been a lot of cyclone parties throughout the evening and this morning because there's a fair few inebriated people here so the authorities are out and about just warning people we are in the eye of the storm, we are certainly not through the thick of it yet," Millward said.

"Ah hello. Hi. Ah yeah, that's very dangerous so we might just alert some authorities as to what's going on down. Yeah, that's not good, that's not smart," she continued as he attempted to catch a wave.

Predictably, social media lit up, and the consensus was "idiot" - which is how the journalist later described the man's actions.

Golfers in Florida got video of a living, breathing, hungry water hazard.

The footage showed a golf ball bouncing up and hitting the animal on the head at the Long Marsh Golf Club in Rotonda West. The gator had been hanging out at the edge of a lake.

It clearly was startled. The gator crept up on the ball and took a closer look.

A few seconds later, the animal opened wide and chomped, grabbing the ball in its teeth. After a few chews, the gator slowly backed into the water.

Daniel McNamara recorded the video from the third hole, Fox 4 reported.

Rotonda West is about 100 miles south of Tampa, on the Gulf Coast.