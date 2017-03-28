Library patron returns book he took in 1982, plus $200

A patron who stole a book from a Montana library in 1982 has returned it after reading it at least 25 times, having it restored and having the author sign it.



The man said having the stolen copy of Richard Matheson's 1975 novel "Bid Time Return" had been bugging him. He included a $200 donation to the Great Falls Library and in a letter asked for forgiveness.



The Great Falls Tribune reports the man said he considered the book one of the greatest sci-fi/romance stories ever written.



Matheson is best known for his 1954 novel "I Am Legend" which was made into a movie starring Will Smith in 2007.



Library Director Kathy Mora recently told trustees that while she didn't condone the theft, "the effort and funds he put into caring for the book are remarkable."



