Library patron returns book he took in 1982, plus $200 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Library patron returns book he took in 1982, plus $200

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
GREAT FALLS, Mont. -

A patron who stole a book from a Montana library in 1982 has returned it after reading it at least 25 times, having it restored and having the author sign it.
    
The man said having the stolen copy of Richard Matheson's 1975 novel "Bid Time Return" had been bugging him. He included a $200 donation to the Great Falls Library and in a letter asked for forgiveness.
    
The Great Falls Tribune reports  the man said he considered the book one of the greatest sci-fi/romance stories ever written.
    
Matheson is best known for his 1954 novel "I Am Legend" which was made into a movie starring Will Smith in 2007.
    
Library Director Kathy Mora recently told trustees that while she didn't condone the theft, "the effort and funds he put into caring for the book are remarkable."
    
___
    
Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

    Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

    Thursday, June 29 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-06-29 17:18:24 GMT

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

    >>

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

    >>

  • Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area

    Spokane Police find body of teenage boy in Hangman Valley area

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-06-28 23:46:32 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say officers found the body of a teenage boy in the Hangman Valley area early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Green would not give an exact location where the body was found, but did say family reported the boy missing earlier in the day. Officers would not officially identify the young man, but according to The Spokesman Review, who cited SPD, it appears he committed suicide. 

    >>

  • Spokane jury finds Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of murder

    Spokane jury finds Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of murder

    Thursday, June 29 2017 2:33 PM EDT2017-06-29 18:33:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The jury has found Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of first-degree murder. Donna Perry, formerly Douglas Perry, is a 65-year-old transgender woman charged with first-degree murder in the killings of 26-year-old Yolanda A. Sapp, 34-year-old Nickie I. Lowe, and 38-year-old Kathy A. Brisbois.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The jury has found Donna Perry guilty on all three counts of first-degree murder. Donna Perry, formerly Douglas Perry, is a 65-year-old transgender woman charged with first-degree murder in the killings of 26-year-old Yolanda A. Sapp, 34-year-old Nickie I. Lowe, and 38-year-old Kathy A. Brisbois.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in Yakima County

    West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in Yakima County

    Thursday, June 29 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-06-30 00:13:20 GMT
    West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in Yakima CountyWest Nile virus found in mosquitoes in Yakima County

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Health officials say West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Yakima County. The Washington state Department of Health said Thursday it's the first confirmed detection in the state this year. Last year, nine people in Washington were reported to have contracted West Nile. Officials say the majority of people infected with the disease do not get sick. About one in five will develop a fever or other symptoms that go away without medical treatment.

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Health officials say West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Yakima County. The Washington state Department of Health said Thursday it's the first confirmed detection in the state this year. Last year, nine people in Washington were reported to have contracted West Nile. Officials say the majority of people infected with the disease do not get sick. About one in five will develop a fever or other symptoms that go away without medical treatment.

    >>

  • Crews search for Union Gap woman missing west of Naches

    Crews search for Union Gap woman missing west of Naches

    Thursday, June 29 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-06-30 00:00:58 GMT
    Crews search for Union Gap woman missing west of NachesCrews search for Union Gap woman missing west of Naches

    NACHES, Wash. (AP) - Crews are searching for a Union Gap woman missing for almost a week in rough terrain west of Naches. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that 20-year-old Kaylean Johnson was last seen riding a motorcycle with a 61-year-old Yakima man near the Little Naches campground, off Highway 410 east of Mount Rainier National Park. The man, Patrick Frawley, was found along the highway Monday, disoriented and dehydrated.

    >>

    NACHES, Wash. (AP) - Crews are searching for a Union Gap woman missing for almost a week in rough terrain west of Naches. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that 20-year-old Kaylean Johnson was last seen riding a motorcycle with a 61-year-old Yakima man near the Little Naches campground, off Highway 410 east of Mount Rainier National Park. The man, Patrick Frawley, was found along the highway Monday, disoriented and dehydrated.

    >>

  • Humane Society helps cats find their freedom for Independence Day

    Humane Society helps cats find their freedom for Independence Day

    Thursday, June 29 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-06-29 23:34:27 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. Help the animals of the Spokane Humane Society celebrate freedom this Independence Day. Adoption fees are waived on adult cats July 1-4.  All animals at the Spokane Humane Society are up to date on vaccinations, spayed or neutered, and are microchipped.  The Humane Society has a large variety of sizes, colors, and personalities to help you find your 'purr'fect match.  Cats will be available at the mail facility at 6007 N 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. Help the animals of the Spokane Humane Society celebrate freedom this Independence Day. Adoption fees are waived on adult cats July 1-4.  All animals at the Spokane Humane Society are up to date on vaccinations, spayed or neutered, and are microchipped.  The Humane Society has a large variety of sizes, colors, and personalities to help you find your 'purr'fect match.  Cats will be available at the mail facility at 6007 N 

    >>
    •   